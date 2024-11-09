Maple Leafs: 2 Trade Targets From Predators After Slow Start to 2024-25 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators are on two different paths to start their respective 2024-25 campaigns. The Maple Leafs have done well with an 8-5-2 record through their first 15 games, while the Predators have been surprisingly underwhelming with a 4-9-1 record through their first 14 games. Despite having an impressive offseason signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, the Predators have failed to establish dominance in the way many fans expected out of the gates.

The slow start has been recognized by Predators’ General Manager Barry Trotz, who explained he would consider making some changes if the team couldn’t start finding the win column. “I’m trying to do some things right now,” Trotz explained. “We will be limited a little bit because of some of the contracts that we do have. If we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan.” Insider Darren Dreger clarified that while the comment could be taken out of context, the team is still considering making a splash to try and turn things around.

If the Predators opt to make a few trades to shake things up, there are a couple of players they have who could be intriguing trade targets for the Maple Leafs. Let’s take a quick look at two players they could look into acquiring to bolster their team for a playoff run this season.

Dante Fabbro

The first potential trade candidate is right-shot defender Dante Fabbro, a 26-year-old from Coquitlam, British Columbia. He was drafted by the Predators in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 17th overall after an impressive showing in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Penticton Vees where he scored 14 goals and added 53 assists for 67 points through 45 games, which comes out to a 1.49 points-per-game average.

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fabbro has played 315 games in the NHL, scoring 16 goals and adding 56 assists for 72 points which comes out to a 0.23 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a strong two-way defender who can play well in a top-four role. This season, he has no points through six games and has struggled to stay in the lineup, which is a bit of a surprise. With what is likely going to be chalked up as a slow start, Fabbro still can provide a lot to the Maple Leafs lineup.

Fabbro would slot in on the third pairing with the Maple Leafs, below both Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev on their depth chart when it comes to right-shot defenders. Placing him there gives him sheltered minutes while he tries to bounce back from his slow start, and it bolsters their defensive depth in the process. Fabbro is currently on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, which is very affordable for any contending team looking to go all-in for a playoff run. While the Maple Leafs may have to move some money out to make a trade work, they shouldn’t have a hard time making a deal happen. On top of that, the Predators have one more retention slot open and could keep some money on their books to increase the return on a potential deal.

Luke Schenn

The second player the Maple Leafs could look into is another defender, 35-year-old Luke Schenn from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Schenn has spent the majority of his career playing with the Maple Leafs, and would likely welcome a reunion if they had interest in acquiring him again. He has been a solid depth defender for his entire career, and he would be a perfect third-pairing defenseman who wouldn’t break the bank. He is in the second season of a three-year contract worth $2.75 million annually and as I mentioned earlier, the Predators could retain money to make a deal happen.

This season, Schenn has played 14 games scoring one goal. While he has never been an offensive defenseman, his defensive game has always been strong. With 1010 games in the NHL under his belt, he has scored 44 goals and added 155 assists for 199 points which comes out to a 0.20 points-per-game average. While Fabbro may be the more attractive piece, Schenn may cost less to bring in. Schenn has played well, but if the Preds decide to retool and look to acquire some prospects, or draft picks, or even want to swap defenders to alter their lineup, the Maple Leafs should be looking to bring him in.

