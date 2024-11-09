Predators Place Dante Fabbro On Waivers

The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman, Dante Fabbro, on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman. The 26-year-old defenseman has zero points through six games with the Predators this season. He is currently on a one-year, $2.5 million contract that expires following the 2024-25 season.

Fabbro was selected in the first round (No. 17) by the Predators in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Once a highly-touted prospect, the Coquitlam, British Columbia native dominated the blue line for Boston University. He had 22 goals and 80 points in 112 games over three seasons. He captained the Terriers during the 2018-19 season, his last in college.

Fabbro then signed his entry-level contract with the Predators and played four NHL games to finish the season. He made his NHL debut on March 30, 2019, against the Columbus Blue Jackets and scored his first NHL goal on Apr. 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He also scored one point, an assist, in six playoff games that season.

Fabbro has 16 goals and 72 points across 315 career NHL games, all with the Predators. He has struggled to cement a spot in the lineup and has spent time in countless different line combinations. His placement on waivers may signal the end of his career in Nashville as many teams are expected to have interest. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, expect teams such as the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Montreal Canadiens to give general manager Barry Trotz a phone call, among others.