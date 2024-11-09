Canucks News & Rumors: Sprong, Lekkerimaki, Demko & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks traded Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken. Also, the club will likely call up Jonathan Lekkerimaki and the return of Dakota Joshua is close. Meanwhile, Thatcher Demko continues to progress and is closer to returning.

Canucks Trade Daniel Sprong

The Canucks made their first trade of the regular season, sending Sprong to Seattle for future considerations. The club signed the forward mid-way through the offseason to a one-year deal worth $975,000. This season, he played nine games for the club, scoring one goal and posting three points.

Daniel Sprong, former Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“We would like to thank Daniel for his time here in Vancouver,” Allvin said. “With his help our team has started the year in a positive way, and we wish him the best in Seattle.”

Although Sprong is a talented offensive forward, he still struggles with other important parts of the game. The forward played poorly in his own end, which led to head coach Rick Tocchet losing trust in him. Sprong’s play in the defensive end has been a problem his whole career, which is why he didn’t receive much interest until late in the offseason. The organization likely hoped Tocchet could help Sprong develop that side of the game, but the forward ended up in the coach’s dog house early.

Another reason the Canucks were comfortable trading Sprong is the forward depth the organization has. From returning forwards to American Hockey League (AHL) call-ups, there are a lot of options for the club.

Lekkerimaki and Joshua Set to Join Main Roster

The Canucks have multiple options up front that will improve their roster. Joshua is close to returning as he recovers from surgery but has been skating with the team for the past two weeks. Joshua is coming off a career-high 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games last season, as well as four goals and eight points in 13 games. He will likely slot into the club’s top six once he returns. The forward has been around the team for quite some time, including during their road trip to California.

The Canucks called up Arshdeep Bains and Nils Aman on November 9. Tocchet trusts both players as Bains played in the top six during his stint on the main roster this season and Aman has played on the fourth line for quite some time.

Another option is the NHL debut of 2022 first-round draft pick, Lekkerimaki. The Swedish prospect has played great with Abbotsford, as he’s scored five goals and posted seven points in seven games. The forward skated alongside Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk in the preseason. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the forward lined up next to either Pettersson or J.T. Miller after getting called up.

The Canucks have been without starting goaltender Demko since last season. The goalie continues to work through his knee injury, but according to Rick Dhaliwal, he has made good progress on the injury this week. Dhaliwal added the goalie is in the last stage before being able to return to a full practice, but needs a couple of things to be cleared up before he can.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dhaliwal added that the big milestone will be when Demko participates in a full practice with pace. He added the Canucks aren’t rushing the goalie back despite reports from other media outlets. The organization is in a great spot thanks to the play of goalie Kevin Lankinen, who has done a lot more than he is getting paid to do. He has a 7-0-2 record, a .923 save percentage and a 2.08 goals-against average. With his play, Demko can take his time and learn to adapt to playing through his injury.