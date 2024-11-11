Devils Unable to Solve Sharks, Shut Out by Mackenzie Blackwood 1-0

The New Jersey Devils headed into Sunday night’s clash with the San Jose Sharks soaring from an overtime victory Saturday night over the New York Islanders. On the Island, the Devils erased a two-goal deficit with less than five minutes to play on goals from Dawson Mercer and Stefan Noesen and then won the game on a Jack Hughes breakaway goal. Tonight, the team needed the same heroics, but they did not come as they were blanked by the San Jose Sharks 1-0.

Game Recap

Former Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood shined in his first appearance in the Prudential Center against his former teammates. Blackwood did not allow a goal on 44 shots. The Devils did not go quietly, though, peppering their former teammate with an onslaught of 19 third-period shots and ultimately attempting 69 shots. Hughes and Jesper Bratt led the way with eight shots each. Despite the flurry in the final period, the Devils still gave up more high-danger chances than they earned throughout the game, as fatigue seemed to be more of a factor in the first 35 minutes.

The Devils finished last season 3-11-2 in the second half of back-to-back games, a .250 point percentage, and a big reason they were never able to sustain any momentum. Sunday night, they had a chance to improve on this season’s 1-1-1, and they could not shake off the aftereffects of a tough-fought game the night before against the Islanders. Other than the Jack Hughes line, the Devils seemed slow all evening.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nico Hischier’s line had a rare off night, posting an expected goals-for percentage (xGF%) of 32, far below their usual output. The team seemed to devolve into their bad habit of overpassing on home ice, trying to make the perfect play, and giving up opportunities with clean looks on goal. The overpassing was so apparent on one possession that it derived a “shoot the puck” chant from the crowd. After the game, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe lamented that the team talked about shooting the puck and being more direct to the net, but after “following the plan” almost perfectly Saturday night, the team failed to do so again at home.

The Sharks’ goal came at 16:21 of the first period. Nico Sturm broke through on the rush and drew Jake Allen out of the crease and then fired the puck back towards the goal. The puck appeared to go in off the skate of a backchecking Timo Meier into the open net. Blackwood, assisted by a bevy of shot blockers, was able to make that goal stand and lead his team to what had to be a satisfying win for the former Devil. Like Blackwood, Allen played an excellent game, stopping 26 of 27 shots, including several in high-danger areas. Keefe praised him after the game for his ability to withstand the direct attacks of the Sharks and the constant pressure he seemed to be under.

The Devils now head south for a three-game road trip against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and Thursday before finishing Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.