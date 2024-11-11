Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Flames – 11/11/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (9-4-3) at FLAMES (7-5-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Lewis
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Suspended: Tanner Jeannot
Status report
- Jeannot, a forward, will serve the second of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Nov. 4.
Latest for THW:
- LA Kings Game Notes: Pull Out 5-2 Win Over Blue Jackets After Sloppy Start
- Blue Jackets Suffer Fourth Loss in a Row 5-2 to the Kings
- Kings’ Kevin Fiala Has Found New Gear Since Benching
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)
Status report
- The Flames held an optional morning skate.
- Bean, a defenseman, could be scratched for a fifth time in six games.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-2 Shootout Loss to the Sabres
- 3 Reasons Flames Are Having Success After First Month of Season
- Flames That Got Away: 3 Goalies Who Found Success Elsewhere