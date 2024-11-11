Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Flames – 11/11/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (9-4-3) at FLAMES (7-5-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Lewis

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Suspended: Tanner Jeannot

Status report

Jeannot, a forward, will serve the second of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Nov. 4.

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate.

Bean, a defenseman, could be scratched for a fifth time in six games.

