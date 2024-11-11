Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Avalanche – 11/11/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (5-9-1) at AVALANCHE (7-8-0)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, TVAS-D

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Filip Forsberg

Jonathan Marchessault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist

Philip Tomasino — Juuso Parssinen — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mark Jankowski

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)

Status report

Predators coach Brunette said he use the same lineup as Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikita Prishchepov — T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

De Haan, a defenseman, will play after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Avalanche placed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers Monday.

