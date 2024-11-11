Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Avalanche – 11/11/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (5-9-1) at AVALANCHE (7-8-0)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, TVAS-D
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Filip Forsberg
Jonathan Marchessault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist
Philip Tomasino — Juuso Parssinen — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)
Status report
- Predators coach Brunette said he use the same lineup as Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov — T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- De Haan, a defenseman, will play after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
- The Avalanche placed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers Monday.
