NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Predators, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have made several roster moves, sending players down to the AHL and calling up two. Are the Edmonton Oilers considering a waiver claim on Dante Fabbro? Finally, are the New York Rangers prepared to pay Igor Shesterkin $12 million per season and also re-sign Artemi Panarin?

Canucks Shuffle Roster

Following a 7-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks made roster changes. General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that forwards Arshdeep Bains, and Nils Åman, along with goaltender Artūrs Šilovs have been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) and forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki and goalie Ty Young have been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL).

The Canucks will likely activate Dakota Joshua from injured reserve. He is close to returning after undergoing offseason surgery to remove testicular cancer. Lekkerimäki is getting a shot following the Canucks decision to trade Daniel Sprong. Lekkerimäki, now in his first full North American season, led Örebro HK in scoring last year with 19 goals and 31 points. After finishing strong with Abbotsford, the 5’11” winger aims to boost a Canucks offense that’s down to 3.23 goals per game from last season’s 3.40 average.

Could the Oilers Claim Dante Fabbro?

The Athletic’s Jonathan Willis makes an argument the Edmonton Oilers should claim Dante Fabbro off of waivers Sunday. Elliotte Friedman reported in his Saturday Headlines segment that he didn’t think Fabbro would be claimed thanks to his $2.5 million salary, but the Oilers could use a player like Fabrro.

Willis writes that despite appearing in only six games this season, Fabbro brings a solid defensive history and is on a manageable one-year contract. The Oilers have cap flexibility with Evander Kane on LTIR and could accommodate Fabbro’s $2.5 million cap hit even after Kane’s return. From 2021 to 2024, Fabbro posted a 2.38 GA/60 rate at 5v5, ranking 80th among 239 defensemen with over 1,000 minutes. While his offensive numbers may appear inflated from playing alongside Roman Josi, Fabbro’s reliable defensive game could bolster Edmonton’s blue-line depth.

Friedman added that he believes the Predators tried to trade Fabbro prior to making this decision. Some believed that Fabbro might have asked for the waiver, but the NHL insider noted this was a choice made by Nashville management.

Rangers Face Tough Decisions Between Shesterkin and Panarin Contracts

New York Rangers fans are bracing for major financial decisions as contract negotiations are ongoing with Igor Shesterkin and not far off from starting with Artemi Panarin. Larry Brooks of the New York Post shot down earlier rumors that Shesterkin could be signed for an average annual value (AAV) of $11.5 million, suggesting the elite goaltender will command at least $12 million, if not more. “It’s going to be more,” Brooks said.

From there, he notes that Shesterkin’s cap hit might be the least of their issues as the Rangers also have to make a tough decision on Panarin. His contract comes due after next season and Brooks argues that re-signing the 33-year-old winger will depend heavily on the team’s available cap space.

Addressing key players like Shesterkin, K’Andre Miller, and potentially Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren this summer means the Rangers are going to lose some bodies from their roster. Keeping the core intact will be a challenge for Rangers management.