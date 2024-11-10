Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Nylander, Tavares & Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, extending their win streak to three games. Mitch Marner led the charge, scoring a goal and adding an assist to extend his point streak to eight games. William Nylander also had a goal and an assist, further showing his offense. John Tavares and Conor Timmins added to the scoring, while Joseph Woll made 20 saves to seal the win.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly notched an assist, marking his 400th career point and becoming the third Maple Leafs defenseman in franchise history to reach that milestone. The power play continued to improve, with Toronto scoring twice on the man advantage, increasing their conversion rate to 8-for-14 since last weekend.

Brendan Gallagher scored Montreal’s lone goal, and goalie Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots. The Canadiens’ struggles continued, as they fell to 0-5-1 in their last six games.

Item 1: Mitch Marner Extends Point Streak to 8 Games with Shorthanded Goal

Mitch Marner’s outstanding play continues as he extended his point streak to eight games in the team’s win. With a goal and an assist, Marner showcased his two-way abilities, scoring his fourth goal of the season while shorthanded. His defensive anticipation allowed him to exploit a moment when Canadiens goalie Montembeault was out of position, perfectly timing a great David Kampf pass to put the Maple Leafs up by two. This shorthanded effort highlighted his impact on both ends of the ice, helping to solidify Toronto’s defensive depth while adding to his scoring.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner now has 20 points, including 16 assists, through the first 16 games of the season. His impressive pace has him eyeing a career milestone, with projections indicating he could surpass the 100-point mark for the first time. With his consistent performance and chemistry with teammates, Marner remains a critical offensive driver for the Maple Leafs. He’s leading his team as they continue their push through a competitive Atlantic Division.

Item 2: William Nylander’s Scores Amazing Coast-to-Coast Goal

William Nylander continued his strong offensive output with a goal and an assist. On the power play, Nylander went coast-to-coast, weaving through the Canadiens’ defense to score his eighth goal early in the second period. This goal marked the latest in his four-game point streak, during which he’s scored three goals and added three assists, all on the power play.

Nylander’s impressive 20.4 shooting percentage is notably above his career average, hinting at potential goal regression. However, his playmaking and scoring touch keep the Maple Leafs’ offense potent. He remains on track for a third consecutive 40-goal season. He’s become one of Toronto’s top offensive threats.

Item 3: John Tavares Pushing the Leafs with High Shot Volume

John Tavares continued his scoring surge with a goal in the win over the Canadiens. It marked his third goal in just two games. His timely scoring pushed Toronto’s lead to 3-1, giving his team the cushion needed to close the game. With eight goals and six assists in 15 games, Tavares’ consistency and leadership have been valuable to the Maple Leafs’ early-season success.

Tavares is shooting at an impressive rate this season, with 56 shots, putting him among the NHL’s top shooters. He’s on pace to surpass 300 shots and is capitalizing on his scoring opportunities. Despite some critiques about slowing down with age, Tavares continues to deliver in critical moments. He’s having a huge on-ice influence.

Item 4: Joseph Woll Impresses with Poised Performance

Joseph Woll again showed his reliability, making 20 saves against Montreal. Woll’s calm, consistent play was key to Toronto’s win. He provided the team with a steady presence in the net and was as good as gold last night (Nov. 9). The Maple Leafs’ goaltending of Woll and Anthony Stolarz looks solid.

Woll entered Saturday’s game boasting an NHL-best .933 high-danger save percentage. Nicknamed “The Brick Woll” for his form, he’s confirming that he can be a solid partner with Stolarz for the Maple Leafs. Both seem capable of handling starting duties. That’s nothing but good for this Toronto team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (Nov. 12). The Senators are sure to provide a tough challenge. Still, the Maple Leafs will be looking to maintain their momentum, especially with captain Auston Matthews potentially returning to the lineup after missing three games due to an upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens will face the Buffalo Sabres on Monday (Nov. 11). Montreal hopes to snap their losing streak, which now sits at six games (0-5-1), and look for a much-needed bounce-back performance to turn around their season.