Bridgeport Islanders Defense Is Bad Without Isaiah George in the Lineup

A four-goal third period can be seen as an outlier or oddity, a hiccup for even the worst of defenses. It wasn’t. The Bridgeport Islanders allowing four goals in the third period on their Nov. 9 loss to the Providence Bruins is just part of the greater issues with the defense.

They allowed four goals in the third period and three in the second to lose the game 8-4. They allowed 11 in the back-to-back against the Bruins, a team that entered the weekend averaging only 2.11 goals per game. On top of that, they have allowed 16 goals in their last three games and it’s why the defense is one of the worst in the American Hockey League (AHL), allowing 4.00 goals per game.

Some of this was expected. The Islanders finished in last place last season and struggled across the board while doing so. They have some turnovers on the defense and with that comes some adjustments. However, the unit has fallen apart and it’s in part because of the talent, or lack thereof on the defense.

Isaiah George Leaves Big Void

The big call-up to the NHL roster was Isaiah George. Along with being the first Isaiah to play in the NHL, he’s been a pleasant surprise for the New York Islanders. George established himself as a regular on the defense through three games with 21:16 ice time and based on how he’s played, he’s not coming back to the AHL team.

Isaiah George, Bridgeport Islanders (Photo credit: Bridgeport Islanders Twitter/X)

George didn’t turn the defense into a strength – it still struggled even when he was there. That said, he prevented it from being a glaring weakness and an easy unit to pick apart as teams have done in recent games. His skating in particular stood out as he could cut down opponents on the rush and prevent them from finding easy scoring chances in space.

The Bruins gashed the Islanders multiple times on the rush in the recent game and it explains why they scored three goals in a minute’s time. The Islanders didn’t have the skaters to defend them in space and play the passing lanes. Without George, the defense has had a noticeable drop-off and no path to improve in sight.

It’s Not Just George

George is the top prospect from the defense and based on his performances in the NHL, it’s easy to see why. However, losing George is only part of the problem. He was one of the handful of defensemen to leave the AHL roster and receive the call to the NHL.

Dennis Cholowski and Grant Hutton, two staples of the defense in recent seasons, are also playing on an injury-depleted NHL defense. Cholowki was one of the best two-way players on the team last season and is taking on a minimal role on the NHL roster. Hutton, meanwhile, is the veteran who steps up on the defensive end of the ice and limits opponents from easily generating shots on the net.

Suddenly, the Islanders’ defense is lacking. Instead of Calle Odelius playing a depth skater role, he’s asked to carry the unit alongside Wyatt Newpower and Samuel Bolduc. The Islanders were already short on talent on the defensive end of the ice but without two key skaters from this season and an integral player from last season, the unit is a mess.

Possible Fixes for the Islanders’ Defense

The loss to the Bruins, while brutal, showed one positive for the defense. The forwards, who struggled to generate much offense before last night’s game, proved they can forecheck. They can deliver hard hits and create turnovers, especially in the offensive zone.

The issue is that these forwards aren’t backchecking or skating back to the defensive zone to help. They don’t provide the defensemen with a boost and it’s why the opposition often finds odd-man rushes following a turnover. On top of that, they don’t create turnovers in the defensive zone to subsequently set up the offense. Adding that element to their game will go a long way.

Great defense requires a full team effort where all three units step up. The NHL’s Florida Panthers are a great case in point and so are the AHL’s Hersey Bears, who won the Calder Cup in 2023 and 2024. The recent loss showed that the Islanders are not only flawed but can’t defend at all. It’s a long season but if the Islanders don’t figure out how to improve, the outlook can already look bleak.