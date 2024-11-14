Bruins Entering Key Stretch After Win Versus Blues

The Boston Bruins have had an up-and-down start to 2024-25. A small sense of panic has begun to stir among the Boston media and the Bruins faithful, a panic that is not unfounded but may not yet be warranted. At 8-7-2, this is not the hot start we have become accustomed to seeing from them in recent campaigns, however they are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division with plenty of time to heat up and solidify themselves as contenders ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline. After a 3-2 comeback win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (Nov. 12) night, it feels like the Bruins have some momentum, and it is imperative that they build on that going forward into the coming stretch of games.

The Bruins’ Lackluster Start

The Bruins’ October was as poor a month as we have seen from them in recent memory. They ended the month with a 4-6-1 record with several ugly losses. It is important to see a team string together some wins and avoid compounding losses, particularly early in the season when the roster is aiming to mesh with new faces and establish an identity. The Bruins were unable to do that.

Related: Bruins Need Coyle & Frederic to Step Up

Rock bottom of this young season came on Halloween when they were utterly outmatched in a game on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes, when the Bruins let in eight goals and were outshot 37 to 15. Speculation began to circulate that head coach Jim Montgomery’s job may be in danger, and rumors began to pop up about which players the team was going to consider shopping if they were to become sellers at the deadline. Thanks to some positive play thus far in November, these rumors have subsided to a degree. However, the team still has work to do to solidify them as contenders and buyers at the deadline.

A Potential Turning Point

After back-to-back shutout wins to start November, the Bruins have alternated losses to move to 4-1-1 thus far in the month. Although this is an improvement from their subpar start, the product on the ice has not been very encouraging at times. In a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (Nov. 9), they failed to muster up a shot on goal in the third period, playing some of their worst hockey of the season thus far.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The win against the Blues seemed like the one to kick start their season if that is going to happen at all. They found themselves down 2-0 after allowing two power-play goals in the second period, and for what felt like the first time in a while, the team showed some fight. They put up three even-strength tallies in the third period, the last being a David Pastrnak drive with under two minutes to go to put them on top for good. The Bruins outplayed the Blues, outshooting them every period and creating scoring chances throughout the game, though they were held scoreless through two periods as a result of spectacular play from Blues’ netminder Jordan Binnington. The improved play and the resolve the team showed to fight their way back into the game, however, should give them some momentum going forward.

Bruins Look to Keep Building Momentum

The Bruins will aim to use this newfound momentum as they take on the Dallas Stars on the road tomorrow night (Nov. 14). A win in Dallas would be huge; the Stars are considered by many to be a Stanley Cup favorite, and it is likely the Bruins’ most difficult game for the rest of the month. Following that matchup, they will play 10 out of their next 11 games against teams with point percentages of .500 or below. In other words, it’s now or never.

A month from now, we may be looking back on the game against St. Louis as an inflection point in the season and a game that kickstarted the Bruins’ run to contend in the Atlantic Division. If not, we could be looking back at that game as merely another win achieved by a team that simply has not been able to get it going.