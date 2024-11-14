Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Predators – 11/14/24

The Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (5-9-2) at OILERS (8-7-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos

Jonathan Marchesssault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist

Luke Evangelista — Jusso Parssinen — Philip Tomasino

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Thursday.

Wilsby, a defenseman, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jeff Skinner

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Travis Dermott

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Arvidsson will not play after missing practice Wednesday for what coach Kris Knoblauch called “maintenance;” Knoblauch said he expects the forward to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

In Arvidsson’s absence, Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

