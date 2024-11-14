Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Predators – 11/14/24

The Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (5-9-2) at OILERS (8-7-1)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Jonathan Marchesssault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist
Luke Evangelista — Jusso Parssinen — Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
- Wilsby, a defenseman, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Sabres, Penguins, Bruins, Oilers
- 2 Oilers Trade Targets From Predators After Slow Start to 2024-25 Season
- Blue Jackets’ Claim of Dante Fabbro Will Force Roster Decisions
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jeff Skinner
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Travis Dermott
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Arvidsson will not play after missing practice Wednesday for what coach Kris Knoblauch called “maintenance;” Knoblauch said he expects the forward to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
- In Arvidsson’s absence, Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Latest for THW: