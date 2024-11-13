Oilers: 2 Trade Targets From Predators After Slow Start to 2024-25 Season

While it isn’t a start worth panicking over, the Edmonton Oilers haven’t been at their best to start out the 2024-25 season. The 7-3 shellacking over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday was a step in the right direction, but there is still plenty of room to build off of what is a 7-7-1 record.

The Oilers have struggled in essentially every department this season. Their offence, though better as of late, hasn’t been very good in the early going. Their goaltending has left plenty to be desired. That said, the biggest issue of all has been their blue line, which appears to desperately be missing Cody Ceci and even Philip Broberg, although the latter only suited up for 12 games during the 2023-24 season.m

Thanks to Evander Kane being on long-term injured reserve, the Oilers do find themselves with cap space to make a trade, and by all accounts it’s going to be a move that helps their back end. While there are many teams and targets they will be taking a look at, one organization in particular who may match up as a trade partner is the Nashville Predators.

The Predators were expected to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season, but have instead gotten off to a 5-9-2 start. They are beginning to toy with the idea of a rebuild, and should they go that route, they have a few blueliners that could be of use to the Oilers.

Jeremy Lauzon

If the Oilers are to go after someone on the Predators’ blue line, their top target needs to be Jeremy Lauzon. He isn’t the right-hand shot that many fans are hoping to get, but Brett Kulak has proven capable of playing on his off side if need be.

Jeremy Lauzon, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lauzon has been an everyday, steady top-six defenceman for the Predators for three seasons now, and commands just $2 million per season. There isn’t a ton to his game offensively, but he is a physical force, having thrown 386 hits in 2023-24. He would help add some snarl to the back end while also being a reliable option to throw out plenty and often at even strength. Given that he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, he likely would cost nothing more than a second-round pick.

Luke Schenn

After nearly being out of the league six years ago, Luke Schenn has found a way to change his game and become an everyday defenceman once again. By no means is he an elite option, but he can handle top-six minutes on a nightly basis. He’s also a right-hand shot, which could make him a better fit in Edmonton.

Luke Schenn, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Schenn is also a very good penalty killer, which would be massive for the Oilers given that their PK unit sits at an abysmal 59% through 15 games. He wouldn’t be able to fix it outright on his own, but would be a big help. The one concern is his $2.75 million cap hit, though the Predators may be willing to retain some of that. His salary would make him cheap to acquire, perhaps just a mid-round pick.

Oilers Better to Make Move in Near Future

Regardless of who the Oilers choose to target, the move should come sooner than later. Oftentimes, players moved right at or weeks ahead of the trade deadline don’t have enough time to not only gain chemistry with their teammates, but get accustomed to their new surroundings. Pulling a trigger on a deal in the near future would help prevent that from happening.

As mentioned, many teams will have defencemen up for grabs in the near future. While there are sure to be many great options available, the Predators are a team to keep an eye on. Not only are they seemingly serious about the potential of entering a rebuild, but they have a number of interesting pieces, including the two above, who could be on the move.