3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-1 Loss to the Canucks

The Calgary Flames solid start to the 2024-25 season hasn’t been without its speedbumps, and a speedbump was exactly what they hit in last night’s game versus the Vancouver Canucks. The Flames were by no means outclassed by the 2023-24 Pacific Division winners, but weren’t able to get a whole lot going, either.

With the loss, the Flames now sit at 8-6-3 on the season. The 3-1 loss marks an end to what was a four-game point streak, though this game was one that was expected to be difficult. With that said, here are the three main takeaways from last night’s outing.

Noticeably Tired Legs

Aside from their last game which was a 3-1 win over the LA Kings, the Flames have had troubles starting games on time as of late. For the second-straight outing, however, that wasn’t an issue, as they actually found themselves up 1-0 heading into the first intermission. What the issue was, however, was that their previously mentioned game against the Kings was played just 24 hours prior.

Though they didn’t look it in the first, it became evident soon afterward that the Flames didn’t have the legs needed to compete with what is a strong Canucks team. They looked increasingly tired as the game went on, and failed to generate much of any scoring chances in the second and third periods.

That isn’t meant to be a critique, as this team was forced to battle hard the night prior versus the Kings. The fact they were able to keep things close against one of the better teams in the Western Conference actually speaks volumes about this group’s character, and should benefit them moving forward.

Kirkland Continues Storybook Season

While the Flames’ top players were quiet once again in this game, Justin Kirkland continued what has been a solid start to his season. The 28-year-old was able to beat Kevin Lankinen for his second of the season on a centering feed from Kevin Rooney. With the goal, Kirkland is up to seven points through 14 games.

Justin Kirkland, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

While those point totals may not be outstanding, they are quite impressive given that Kirkland hadn’t even cracked the Flames’ roster out of training camp. He was instead recalled in the early going, and, despite having only played in nine career NHL games prior to this season, doesn’t appear to be heading back down to the American Hockey League (AHL) anytime soon.

Vladar Solid Once Again

The biggest point of concern entering the 2024-25 season for the Flames was in the crease, as there were many skeptical that a duo of Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf could get the job done. It’s early, but the two have done an excellent job of proving their many doubters wrong so far.

Vladar was solid yet again in this one, kicking aside 29 of the 32 shots he faced. Several were of high quality, including a J.T. Miller one-timer in the second period which he made look much easier than it was. After two less-than-stellar seasons, Vladar appears to be fully healthy and back to being the goalie the Flames initially thought he could be.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames will now have a much-needed two days off before getting back in action at the Saddledome on Friday versus the Nashville Predators. It’s a great matchup, as the Preds have not only struggled immensely this season, but will be on the second half of a back-to-back, as they will play the Edmonton Oilers the night prior.

Friday will mark the Flames’ final game of the week. The following will see them take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the New York Rangers on Thursday, and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. All three are massive tilts as they look to stay in a playoff spot in the Western Conference.