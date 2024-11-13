Adrian Kempe’s Evolution Into Sweden’s Rising Star

Adrian Kempe has quickly made a name for himself in the history of Los Angeles Kings hockey. The 6-foot-2 Swede is gifted in scoring ability, speed, and versatility on the ice. Drafted 29th overall by the team in 2014, he has pleasantly adjusted to the Kings’ playing approach and has marked himself as a reliable penalty killer. Scoring a career-high 41 goals in the 2022-23 season, let’s take a look and dive deep into his statistics and method on ice as a strong performer and one of the team’s top-line wingers.

Kempe’s Early Life

Born on Sept. 13, 1996, in Kramfors, Sweden, Kempe honed his skills in his early years and made his debut in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playing with Modo Hockey in the 2013-14 season. His impressive flair on the ice caught the attention of NHL scouts, leading to his selection of being drafted 29th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Kings. He would then return to Modo in the 2014-15 season and 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs for a short stint before agreeing to a try-out with the Kings’ former American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Manchester Monarchs.

Following the 2015-16 season, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with his current NHL team. Establishing himself as a dynamic forward, his growth and development within the group have been instrumental to the Kings’ success. Upon joining the professional league in North America, Kempe spent some time in junior hockey before transitioning to the professional field.

Marking His NHL Debut

Amassing eight goals, one assist, and nine points in 17 games during the playoffs marked a turning point for the Swede as his progress continued with the Kings’ new affiliate, the Ontario Reign, after attending training camp. His growth in two-way play and the American Hockey League (AHL) began to expand as he demonstrated his ability to be deployed as a winger or center. On Feb. 16, 2017, Kempe made his NHL debut against the Arizona Coyotes and scored his first goal the following month, March 11, against the Washington Capitals, before being re-assigned to the Reign. Through perseverance, determination, and diligence, he made his way back into the roster for the opening night of the 2017-18 season. During the season, he recorded his first hat trick in the professional league on Oct. 18, 2017, against the Montréal Canadiens in a 5-1 victory. Kempe displayed an impressive ability to adjust his position centered around the team’s needs and became the first Kings rookie to record 20 assists in a season since 2009.

Kempe’s Breakout Season

While some critics have pointed to a pattern of inconsistent effort and frequent injuries throughout his career as a recurring theme, former Kings head coach, Todd McLellan, drew attention to his observation of Kempe’s struggling start of the 2019-20 season, “I can try to justify his minutes and lack of, but he dictates how much he gets on the ice. At this point, I thought we would get a lot more from him” (from “Kings coach on Adrian Kempe: ‘He’s got to be way more productive than he’s been’” – Los Angeles Times, 10/16/2019). Since then, through coaching and development, he has significantly improved, on Feb. 29, 2020, scoring a goal and recording his 100th NHL point against the New Jersey Devils. At this rate, Kempe was leading the team with four shorthanded points before the halt of the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

An NHL executive remarked on his physicality, “He has good size. Skates very well and plays with drive. My question is whether he had/has natural offensive touch, but a very solid ‘middle-six’ type of guy” (from “’Talent does not always translate to goals and assists’: Examining Adrian Kempe’s RFA value and potential” – The Athletic, 8/19/2019). In a new, shortened season of 56 games, the Swede seized it upon himself to release his full potential and recorded a second career hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks on March 9, 2021. Shortly after, he would represent Team Sweden for the 2021 IIHF World Championship, an honor in the world of ice hockey. His record-breaking season would be in the 2021-22 season with a new career-high of 35 goals, 19 assists, and 54 points, and being named to the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nevada as the only Kings player.

The Engine Behind the Kings’ Success

Once more, Kempe’s standout gameplay came in the form of the 2022-23 season, as an emerging leader and an aggressive forechecking style. Collecting 41 goals, 26 assists, and 67 points in 82 regular season games turned out to be an impressive feat for “the Juice” (a nickname given to him by teammates due to his resilient performance). Signing a hefty four-year, $22 million extension on July 10, 2022, his contributions to five-on-five and power-play moments were crucial overall to the team’s success as his newfound confidence and relentless energy drove him to new endeavors. As expected, the 2023-24 season led to another high of 75 points and 47 assists, solidifying his rank as a dynamic forward. Wearing the “A” on his chest for the 2024-25 season marked a defining moment for him as a leader within the franchise. Kempe is poised to shape the Kings’ organization with unwavering dedication and positivity.