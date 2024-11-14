Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Islanders – 11/14/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (6-6-4) at CANUCKS (8-3-3)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Scott Mayfield — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton

Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Mike Reilly (head), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

  • Mitchell was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday in order to have an extra defenseman in case of injury over the final four games of a five-game road trip, coach Patrick Roy said.
  • Romanov, a defenseman who has missed eight of the past nine games, skated in a non-contact jersey Thursday, is day to day and could return on this road trip.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

  • Joshua will make his season debut after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer and undergoing surgery.

