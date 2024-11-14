Upper Deck Contest Will Send a Die-Hard Fan to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How big of a fan are you of your favourite NHL team? Do you live and die with every win or loss? Do you organize watch parties in your neighbourhood on game nights? Have you traveled halfway across North America to cheer on your team when they’re on the road? If you’re a die-hard fan of your favourite NHL team, Upper Deck wants to recognize you. The company just announced the fifth edition of its NHL® “My MVP” Program Contest after a record-breaking number of entrants last year.

Upper Deck is looking for the most passionate and dedicated fans of the NHL and their teams to be crowned the “Most Valuable Person; Fans who have made a positive impact on their fan community and culture. Nominations are open now through Dec. 2 — and you can even nominate yourself as the most dedicated fan on the contest’s entry page.

One fan per team will be selected as the Team MVP. The “Ultimate MVP” will receive a prize package that includes two 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets, $500 USD travel voucher, one-night paid lodging, an official trading card in 2025-26 Upper Deck product and more.

Imagine Having Your Own Upper Deck Trading Card in an Official Set

One of the biggest dreams for many hockey players and fans is to make it to the NHL and get their first trading card. Only a select few make it to the NHL to play, but even if you don’t have Connor McDavid’s speed, Cale Makar’s agility or Connor Hellebuyck’s reflexes, you could still have your very own rookie card. Wouldn’t that be sweet to open a pack and know you’re an official part of set of Upper Deck hockey cards?

Upper Deck 2024 My MVP Promo (Photo credit: Upper Deck)

“Each year of the NHL ‘My MVP’ Program Contest brings light to new fans, their passion, connection to the game of hockey, and new stories highlighting their commitment to their teams. We are fortunate for the opportunity to connect with them and share their spirit,” said Paul Nguyen, senior manager of Upper Deck. “We’re proud to build a contest that invigorates fans, connects hockey communities, and unites people by their passion for the sport.”

Here’s How Upper Deck’s NHL My MVP Contest Works

Eligible fans can submit themselves as the most dedicated fan on the contest entry page. Contestants will be asked to describe why they are the MVP, such as how they have made a positive impact on their fan community or exhibited tremendous enthusiasm for their favorite NHL team. The eligible fans who are 18 years old and the age of majority, residing in Canada, the 50 U.S. states, and Washington, DC may enter.

Once the entry period has closed on Dec. 2, the first round of voting will be open from Dec. 4-16 as fans vote for one nominee for each NHL team who they believe is the “Team MVP.” Those with the highest votes from each team will move on to the second round of voting from Dec. 23 to Jan. 8 to determine the “Ultimate MVP,” the overall winner of the contest will be announced on Jan .10.

Related: Upper Deck Contract Extension Is Good News for Card Collectors

The “Ultimate MVP” will receive a prize package that includes two 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets, $500 USD travel voucher, one-night paid lodging, official trading card in 2025-26 Upper Deck product, and more. Certain exclusions apply. Please see the 2024-25 NHL® “My MVP” Program Contest Official Rules to learn more.

Don’t Miss Your Chance To Be Crowned Ultimate MVP. Make sure to enter before Dec 2, 2024.