Upper Deck’s “My MVP” Contest Is Back

Are you a superfan of your favourite NHL team? Do you know of someone who goes above and beyond to show their team colours? Someone who has made a positive impact on their fan community and culture? Upper Deck's My MVP contest deadline for entries is Feb. 23.

Upper Deck is looking for the most passionate and dedicated fans of the NHL and their teams to be crowned the “Most Valuable Person”. One fan per team will be selected as the Team MVP. All Team MVPs will compete in a final vote to be crowned the Ultimate MVP, who will win a prize pack that includes two tickets to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Upper Deck Logo (Image Courtesy of Upper Deck)

“This contest is all about celebrating the unwavering passion that NHL fans bring to collecting moments and memories,” said Paul Nguyen, Senior Manager of Upper Deck. “This contest is a tribute to the dedicated fans who continuously showcase their enthusiasm on a level that surpasses the average supporter and makes them the MVPs of NHL fandom.”

My MVP Showcases the True Passion Fans Have for Hockey

My MVP showcases the true passion fans have for hockey. Contestants will be asked to demonstrate how they positively influence the fanbase and community of their favorite NHL teams. These nominees will compete against one another in an online vote. The “Team MVP,” or first-place winners from each NHL team, will move on to the final round of voting. The final stage will crown the “Ultimate MVP” who receives the most votes.

In years past, “My MVP” voting took place through social media, however for this year’s contest, Upper Deck has shifted the voting portal to host its own “My MVP” website to centralize the voting process and focus on the nominees. Fans who are 18 years old and the age of majority residing in permitted territories within the USA and Canada can nominate themselves by logging onto Upper Deck’s nomination page, submitting contact information, and sharing why they deserve to be the “Ultimate MVP”.

Feb. 23 Is the Deadline for Entries

The “Ultimate MVP” winner will receive a prize package that includes two 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets, a $500 USD travel voucher, one-night accommodation, and an official trading card that will be found in the 2024-25 Upper Deck product.

The “My MVP” 2024 nomination and announcement timeline is as follows:

Feb. 6 – 23: MVP Entry Period

Feb. 28 – March 11: Team MVP Voting (Round 1)

March 13, 2024: Announce Team MVPs

March 19 – April 1: Ultimate MVP Voting (Round 2)

April 3, 2024: Announce Ultimate MVP

Certain exclusions apply. Please see the 2023-24 NHL® “My MVP” Program Contest Official Rules to learn more.

If You’re a Super Fan, Enter to Win by Feb. 23

Upper Deck’s My MVP contest winners are fans who go above and beyond to cheer for their favorite teams and inspire those around them. Maybe you’ve driven a minor hockey team hundreds of miles to watch an NHL Game, or flew across North America to follow your team. You might have even pitched in for a local NHL Team charity that helps others in your community.

Upper Deck My MVP Logo (Image Courtesy of Upper Deck)

If you're a Fan MVP or know of someone you can nominate, be sure to enter their name into Upper Deck's My MVP Contest for a chance to win two tickets to the Stanley Cup playoffs courtesy of Upper Deck. The contest deadline is Feb. 23.