Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Rangers – 11/14/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (5-9-3) at RANGERS (9-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)
Status report
- Goodrow, making his return to New York after playing the past three seasons with the Rangers, will switch lines with Dellandrea and move up to play with Celebrini and Toffoli after skating with Will Smith and Wennberg in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
- Grundstrom will replace Givani Smith, a forward.
- Smith with Zibanejad; those are the top two lines the Rangers used to start the season.
- Miller and Lindgren will switch spots; Miller had been partnered with Trouba and Lindgren with Fox.
- Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
