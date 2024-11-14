Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Sabres – 11/14/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (7-9-0) at SABRES (7-8-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Dylan Holloway

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Leo Loof, Zack Bolduc

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Status report

Thomas, a center, skated Wednesday and accompanied the Blues on the trip, but will miss his 10th straight game.

Kapanen will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Loof, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed)

Status report:

Thompson, a center, and Luukkonen, a goalie, will not play; Thompson did not participate in the Sabres optional morning skate Thursday and Luukkonen took a few shots but left the ice before the skate began. Each is day to day and “doing well,” according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Samuelsson, a defenseman, will be out “weeks,” Ruff said Wednesday.

