Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Sabres – 11/14/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (7-9-0) at SABRES (7-8-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Dylan Holloway
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Leo Loof, Zack Bolduc
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Status report
- Thomas, a center, skated Wednesday and accompanied the Blues on the trip, but will miss his 10th straight game.
- Kapanen will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
- Loof, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed)
Status report:
- Thompson, a center, and Luukkonen, a goalie, will not play; Thompson did not participate in the Sabres optional morning skate Thursday and Luukkonen took a few shots but left the ice before the skate began. Each is day to day and “doing well,” according to coach Lindy Ruff.
- Samuelsson, a defenseman, will be out “weeks,” Ruff said Wednesday.
