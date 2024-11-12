Sabres’ 5 Biggest Talking Points So Far This Season

Already 16 games into the 2024-25 season, the Buffalo Sabres have a lot of things worth talking about. There has been a lot happening and more than a few things worth discussing. These are the five things that jump out most to date and have garnered the most discussion among Sabre fans and critics alike.

1: Not-So-Special Special Teams

Perhaps the most infuriating part of the season has been the special teams. The power play, in particular, began on an 0-for-22 streak. Given the talent on this team and it’s status as a top-10 unit just two seasons ago, it has been a dumbfounding experience in futility.

The power play has come to life over the past few games, but that has only been good enough to get to 22nd in the NHL. Funny enough, the penalty kill is also 22nd in the NHL and underscores how well the Sabres do in comparison to the strength of the unit.

As Rob Ray pointed out in the 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, the Sabres have thrived when they manage to effectively kill penalties. When they don’t, they lose. They gave up two power-play goals in that loss to the Canadiens, so it seems pretty obvious. Getting both units into at least the top 15 would go a long way toward the goal of making the playoffs.

2: Jekyll and Hyde Goaltending

When the Sabres signed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a new contract in the offseason, it was the first time in a while that it felt like the Sabres had found their man in net. As is the case with the Sabres over the last decade-plus of disappointment, good things have not managed to last.

Luukkonen has been up-and-down en route to a 6-4-0 record. He had four-straight starts allowing two goals or fewer but has given up four or more three times so far this season. He was absolutely porous against the Canadiens, giving up four goals on 18 shots.

Other Sabres (Rasmus Dahlin, looking at you) have had a rough start to the season, so this is not singling out “UPL.” Having said that, the team is counting on him to take on the lion’s share of the responsibility in goal. If he can put in more solid starts than bad ones, the occasional egg is forgivable. But there have been more than a handful at this stage already.

3: Two Very Good Lines…

The Sabres have been good offensively this season, sitting just outside the top 10 in goals per game, despite having a basically non-existent power play until the past few games. That’s going to take a hit if Tage Thompson’s injury is anything more than a minor inconvenience.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The top line of Thompson, Alex Tuch, and J.J. Peterka has been quite good so far, combining for 22 goals and 46 points through the first 16 games (14 for Peterka). Thompson looks like his 2022-23 self and Peterka has taken a step up. Tuch continues to be arguably the most underrated two-way forward in the league.

The third line has also been excellent for the most part. Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod, and Jordan Greenway have delivered beyond expectations and Zucker in particular has been a very pleasant surprise with 11 points through 16 games. It has given the Sabres depth they have lacked for quite some time.

4: …and a Largely Invisible Second Line

As good as those lines have been, the second line has been just as awful. Dylan Cozens has woken up of late, posting points in two of his last three games. Even still, he has just three goals and seven points through 16 games. That is a massive disappointment.

If you could single out one player to be the biggest disappointment of the season, it is Jack Quinn. What was expected to be the breakout star of the season has one goal and four points through 15 games. He has been completely invisible aside from very brief spells. His disappearance cannot be talked about enough.

Over the past few games, the line has gotten a spark with Zach Benson’s return. Cozens showing life provides hope given how the last 18 months have gone for him on the ice. If he can keep it up and Quinn can come back from the dead, the Sabres would be in business.

5: Streakiest Team in the League?

Perhaps the single most frustrating thing about the Sabres this season is how consistently inconsistent they are. This is a hallmark of any bad team, and the Sabres have been precisely that for the past 13 seasons.

The season began with a three-game losing streak. They beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers handily and then lost their next two games. Three wins, three losses, three wins, and now they are currently looking to rebound from the loss to Montreal.

That loss hurts but it won’t be a big deal if they can get back on track. Good teams find a way to come back from those losses. It remains to be seen whether Buffalo can join those ranks, shake it off, and get back on the winning track.

A Lot of Hockey Left To Be Played

With 66 games remaining in the season, a lot can happen. There are more than a few positive things to focus on as well. Keeping that positive mindset is critical, but they do need some things to happen. And if Thompson is out for an extended period of time, trouble is afoot.

There are no more moral victories to be had. The Sabres need to string together a few victories and show they can win on a consistent basis. The pieces are there; it’s now time to put the puzzle together.