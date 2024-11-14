Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks at Kraken – 11/14/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (6-9-1) at KRAKEN (7-8-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, SNO, SNE, SN1

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ilya Mikheyev, Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • Martinez will be a game-time decision to return after missing 12 games with a groin injury.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body)

Status report

  • Grubauer is available after missing two games with an undisclosed injury; he will dress as Daccord’s backup.

