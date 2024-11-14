Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks at Kraken – 11/14/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (6-9-1) at KRAKEN (7-8-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, SNO, SNE, SN1

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ilya Mikheyev, Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Martinez will be a game-time decision to return after missing 12 games with a groin injury.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body)

Status report

Grubauer is available after missing two games with an undisclosed injury; he will dress as Daccord’s backup.

