Blue Jackets Doomed by Second Period in Loss to Kraken

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to come home with a win to end their road trip to California and to Seattle. Although they started as well as they could have, they still couldn’t find the result they were looking for.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist and Jordan Eberle notched two assists while 10 different Kraken skaters recorded at least one point in their 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Goaltender Joey Daccord was good finishing the night with 38 saves.

Joey Daccord finished with 38 saves on Tuesday night. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second period ultimately decided this contest.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets were expected to come out hard to start the game as they wanted to end the trip with a win and something to feel good about. If the first period was any indication, it was going to be a good night for them.

The Blue Jackets dominated the first period in all aspects. They got goals from Sean Kuraly and Zach Aston-Reese just 22 seconds apart. They took a 2-0 lead into the locker room and outshot the Kraken 18-6.

Seattle was going to respond after a poor period. Not only did they respond, they overwhelmed the Blue Jackets in the second period. The Kraken scored four times in under 11 minutes including goals from Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen 10 seconds apart. Tye Kartye and Will Borgen also scored in the middle frame.

The Blue Jackets simply had no answers to what the Kraken were throwing at them. It was a complete role reversal from how the first period went. They lost their structure and then chased the entire period.

The Kraken played a more defensive third period up by two goals. Although the Blue Jackets fired 14 shots in the final frame, they couldn’t beat Daccord. McCann hit the empty net to get to the final score of 5-2.

The Blue Jackets finish their road trip 0-4-1 and now have lost six consecutive games. They haven’t won a road game since Colorado, exactly one month ago. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 of 32 on the night.

The Blue Jackets will travel back to Columbus Wednesday and return to practice Thursday in advance of their next game at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Meanwhile, the Kraken broke their four-game losing streak. They now get set to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.