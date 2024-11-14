Islanders Prospect Cam Berg Out Long-Term With Injury

University of North Dakota forward and New York Islanders prospect, Cameron Berg, was injured this week and will be out long-term. Berg, 22, is a senior at North Dakota and had four goals and eight points in seven games with the team to begin this season. He was drafted in the fourth round (No. 125) by the Islanders in the 2021 NHL Draft.

BREAKING: UND Senior forward Cameron Berg was injured this week, had surgery as a result and will be out long term. He will not play this weekend and will miss significant time. — ND_ICE (@NDiceOfficial) November 14, 2024

Berg joined North Dakota following two seasons spent with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. There, he had scored 18 goals and 47 points over 74 games. Since transferring to North Dakota, he has amassed 24 goals and 45 points over 47 games. He was named an alternate captain ahead of the 2024-25 season.

North Dakota holds a 5-4-0 record on the season and was recently ranked ninth in the latest USCHO Division I Men’s Poll on Monday, Nov. 11. With Berg out long-term, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sacha Boisvert, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Owen McLaughlin, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Mac Swanson, and Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jayden Perron will be expected to take on more prominent roles.

Berg scored a goal in North Dakota’s 4-1 victory over the University of Minnesota Duluth on Saturday (Nov. 9), the team’s most recent game. While he is not one of the Islanders’ top prospects, he was expected to join their American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders, at the end of the 2024-25 season. Whether this injury keeps him off the ice for the remainder of the season is yet to be confirmed.