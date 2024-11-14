Blackhawks’ Athanasiou Needs to Find His Game in the AHL to Save His NHL Career

After a sluggish start to the 2024-25 NHL regular season, the Chicago Blackhawks announced on Nov. 11 that forward Andreas Athanasiou would be placed on waivers, and just one day later, it would be confirmed that he would clear waivers and be sent down to the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Related: Blackhawks Establishing Higher Standard With Healthy Scratches

Let’s start with this: anytime a veteran player is sent down to the AHL, it’s disappointing. Athanasiou hadn’t played in a minor-league game since the 2015-16 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Detroit Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, where he was a consistent offensive producer and earned a permanent call-up with the big club. Now 30 years old and in the last year of a two-year contract signed last summer, there’s a moment in Athanasiou’s mind where he’s wondering, “Is this it? Is my NHL career done?”

Richardson on Athanasiou’s Demotion

Blackhawks’ head coach Luke Richardson spoke to reporters when news of Athanasiou being placed on waivers was official, saying that his injuries in 2023-24 and lack of playing time was a setback.

Chicago head coach Luke Richardson on Andreas Athanasiou being placed on waivers: "I just think with his injury last year that kept him out a lot of last year, he missed a lot of hockey then and unfortunately just not clicking on all cylinders yet this year, not in the lineup… — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 11, 2024

“He missed a lot of hockey then and unfortunately just not clicking on all cylinders yet this year, not in the lineup that much,” Richardson said. “So that was the message, if you get picked up, that’s probably good for you. That means you’ll be playing in the NHL. But if not, we need him to just go play some games and get his skill matched up with his confidence. This league is really not for that.”

You don’t need a magnifying glass to read between the lines of what Richardson meant:

“We need him to just go play some games and get his skill matched up with his confidence,” which translates to: “We don’t think you possess the skillset of an NHL forward and we can’t afford to keep you in the lineup.”

“If you get picked up, that’s probably good for you,” which translates to: “You sure as hell aren’t playing here.”

“This league is really not for that,” which translates to: “Despite the fact we’re near the bottom of the standings and we likely won’t make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’re so underwhelming that you’re not good enough to make our team, and we don’t think you deserve to be in the NHL.”

It’s a rude awakening for Athanasiou, who is pointless through five regular-season games and could only score two goals and seven assists for nine points through 28 games in 2023-24. It’s unfortunate the circumstances he finds himself in, especially after a promising 2022-23 campaign where he scored 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points, rekindling some of his offensive flare and motivating the Blackhawks to sign him to a two-year, $8.5 million contract.

Andreas Athanasiou, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There was hope for the young forward going into last season. I remember writing how Athanasiou’s past reputation of being a low-effort player could be shed if he worked hard and took advantage of the opportunity that came with playing on a rebuilding club. But he couldn’t stay healthy, he fell behind on the depth chart, struggled to produce and wound up being a healthy scratch at times. Those struggles carried into this season, and now the former 30-goal scorer is riding the bus in Rockford.

AHL Stint Could Save His Career

Now settled with the IceHogs, this moment presents an opportunity for Athanasiou. Being sent down to the minors can be a shot to your ego, and no one would blame the veteran forward of being frustrated.

But as mentioned earlier, Athanasiou’s contract expires at the end of the season, and if he can’t exhibit the same speed and skill he was able to at moments throughout his career, he won’t get another NHL contract.

Related: Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel Finally Finding His Way

So when he made his IceHogs debut against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Nov. 13 during a rare morning game, he made his presence known.

Well that didn’t take long 😏



Athanasiou from Savoie & Korchinski #GoHogs pic.twitter.com/uDccXsvucG — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) November 13, 2024

Just 28 seconds into the game, Athanasiou picked up the puck along the left-wing boards, burst through the offensive zone and made a slick forehand-to-backhand deke on the Griffins’ netminder and scored.

“Well that didn’t take long,” the IceHogs social media account wrote, tongue in cheek.

Athanasiou didn’t stop there, as four minutes into the second frame, he took a feed mid-stride and buried a wrster blocker side to score his second of the game.

2nd goal of the game for Andreas Athanasiou



He has never scored an AHL or NHL hat-trick #Blackhawks #IceHogs pic.twitter.com/BqzYDXH8dH — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) November 13, 2024

The IceHogs would fall short 5-2, but Athanasiou made his point: I’m not staying here for a long time.

I don’t know how long the Blackhawks decide to keep the 6-foot-2 forward in the minors: it could be a week long or two-week long stint, it might be until the next big injury on the NHL club, or it could be the Blackhawks saying, “You’re staying here until we can figure out who wants to trade for you and we take on half your salary in the deal.”

Related: Should the Blackhawks Be Concerned With Bertuzzi’s Slow Start?

But after the Nov. 13 performance and what I’m sure will be a few more impressive outings, it won’t be long until the club remembers that Athanasiou is simply too talented to stay in the minors, and when the Blackhawks score only one or two goals in another heartbreaking loss, they’ll ask themselves where they could add some speed and offensive talent in their forward corps.

But none of that happens if Athanasiou doesn’t find the motivation that earned him a contract with an average annual value of $4.25 million. It doesn’t happen if he isn’t a threat to score or create an opportunity for someone else on every shift. Richardson and general manager Kyle Davidson would rather provide an opportunity for the likes of Joey Anderson or Craig Smith, or put the veteran Pat Maroon in the lineup to prove a point.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NHL. No one is interested in something you didn’t do. If you want to be a permanent fixture in the lineup, you have to earn it. Now it’s up to Athanasiou to take it.