Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel Finally Finding His Way

All hockey players have different trajectories, and some are faster than others. For young forward Lukas Reichel of the Chicago Blackhawks, it’s safe to say it’s been a slow and frustrating start to his NHL career. This has been even more problematic because the German native showed such potential in his junior hockey years, leading the Blackhawks to select him 17th overall in the 2020 Draft. But not all paths are linear, and Reichel seems to have traveled a particularly winding road. Things are finally looking up this season for the 22-year-old, which is a promising sign. So, what’s changed this season that’s making a difference? Let’s take a look.

Reichel’s Tough NHL Start

Since the Blackhawks haven’t been very good since…well, in a while, they’ve made it a practice to bring up their prospects towards the end of the season, once the playoffs are officially out of reach. This gives the prospects a taste of the NHL, as well as providing the organization an opportunity to evaluate their young players at the NHL level. Reichel was brought up for 11 games in the 2021-22 season, but he really started to show some potential at the end of the 2022-23 season. In this stint with the big club Reichel responded very well, posting an impressive seven goals and 15 assist in just 23 games.

This led many to believe the 2023-24 season would be Reichel’s breakout campaign. He’d be ready to break into the NHL full-time, alongside rookie phenom Connor Bedard. So much faith was put in Reichel that he started the season as the team’s second line center. That might have been the first big mistake in Reichel’s development.

Unfortunately, he just didn’t take to the added responsibility of playing center. At the end of October, he was moved to the wing. But by this time, Reichel had lost any mojo he might have started with. He didn’t score his first goal until Nov. 16, and that was on the man advantage.

Lukas Reichel struggled right out of the gate in his 2023-24 campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The longer Reichel went without production led to reduced confidence on the ice. On Dec. 3, he was scratched against the Minnesota Wild. The coaching staff saw this as an opportunity for the forward to take a step back; to watch from afar and digest some of the things the coaches were looking for.

When Reichel returned to the lineup the next game, he was deployed on the fourth line. He would have to earn his way back. This was a bit of a Catch 22, since playing with less skilled forwards didn’t exactly seem like the best way to unlock Reichel’s potential. But the thought process was this would help him be more aggressive and accountable. Said Reichel at the time, reiterating what he’d been told by the coaching staff,

When you play [in the] bottom six, then you’ve got to win those pucks, win those battles, play good defensively, have a good forecheck and, from that, you create your chances.

This is all good in theory, but Reichel still struggled to win puck battles and play well defensively. These were things that just didn’t come naturally or easily to him. He had completely lost his confidence, and just looked broken out on the ice.

At the time, I remember a lot of people arguing that head coach Luke Richardson was being too hard on Reichel. That they should just put him on the top line where he would have the best chance to succeed, with similar talent around him. I wrote an article about this, and looking back on it, this thought I had stood out to me, “I just don’t know if Reichel has it in him to play hard like they want him to. He’s a finesse guy. He’s like Patrick Kane but without enough talent to be forgiven for not playing defense and not finishing his checks.”

The Blackhawks didn’t put Reichel up on the top line. Instead, they ended up sending him down to the Rockford IceHogs in February to regroup.

When Reichel returned to the big club in late March, he did look a little more rejuvenated, but it didn’t really translate to the scoresheet (two goals and six points in 15 games). He ended the campaign with five goals and 11 points in 65 games.

To be fair, Reichel also built some positive momentum headed into the offseason. He joined the IceHogs for their Calder Cup playoff run, and contributed four points in four games. A few days later, the Blackhawks gave Reichel a two-year contract extension with a $1.2 million annual salary, showing the organization is still committed to their young prospect.

Reichel also joined Team Germany for the World Championships, registering seven points in six games, allowing him to head into the offseason on a high note. The onus was now on Reichel to ramp up his summer routine in anticipation of a strong 2024-25 campaign.

Offseason Efforts Made by Reichel

Riechel knew it was an important offseason for him, so he got to work.

I was really dialed in this summer. I was working really hard. I was doing those things that I usually don’t … like getting up at 6 in the morning or 5:30 and skate. Those things make you mentally stronger. I hate waking up in the morning. I still did it because I had practice in the morning and then I recovered a little bit. I had a workout, recovered and went back to sleep. It was like a daily routine. From ‘Lukas Reichel doing all the things ‘I hate’ to make his latest chance with the Chicago Blackhawks his best’, The Chicago Tribune – 9/28/2024)

He also recruited his brother and his dad to help.

Lots of battle drills against my brother (Thomas). He’s a big guy and he’s strong, so it was not easy 1-on-1 against him. Dad gave me a couple pucks and I was shooting a lot on everything, even getting faster.

Reichel even made sacrifices when it came to the food he ate. “I love Bavarian food, but it’s fatty … the sauce. I was really dialed in with eating good, healthy food, working out, taking my vitamins and just like being a pro.”

But not many people can refuse their grandmothers, including Reichel. “My grandma cooks, I can’t say no to that. So once a week I have a cheat meal. It’s not like fast food, but not as healthy.”

Long story short, Reichel arrived at training camp feeling like he was ready to bring his best efforts. Until all of a sudden it backfired. There was a lot of competition this year at training camp, which is a good thing for these rebuilding Blackhawks. But despite his best efforts, Reichel found himself on the outside looking in.

Even after a productive offseason, Lukas Reichel still found himself behind others in a very competitive training camp. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The coaching staff was still holding Reichel to a very high standard, and he found himself a healthy scratch for the first four games of the season. Finally, the young prospect was inserted into the lineup on the fifth game of the season, but once again on the fourth line.

So Reichel was right back where he found himself last season. Or was he? As it turned out, there were a few key differences this time around.

Reichel’s Turnaround

In Reichel’s second game back, against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 19, he recorded two primary assists on goals by linemate Craig Smith. The two players combined again for another Smith goal two games later, versus the Nashville Predators. Reichel earned his first goal of the season on Oct. 28 against the Colorado Avalanche. Guess who who was credited with the assist? You guessed it; it was Smith. All of the sudden Reichel and Smith had some unexpected chemistry going. Here’s their most recent (at the time of this writing) combined goal against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 2. This is a confident and aggressive Reichel setting up Smith for a sweet goal.

What a play by Lukas Reichel, who sets up Craig Smith for his fourth goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/hjlKLpF39E — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 2, 2024

But that’s not all. Coach Richardson complimented Reichel on his improved tenacity on the ice on the defensive side as well.

He’s trying to shoot pucks more, and he’s not cheating on the offensive side. He’s playing hard in the stick battles. He’s showing he wants to stay in the lineup. I’ve noticed, like, when the puck goes away from him, he’s on his toes and he’s backchecking. You [used to] see disappointment in his body language, and [now you’re] seeing his body language is very good. He reacts really well without the puck.

Reichel’s teammates have also seen this change, and they’re supporting him wholeheartedly. According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the team was recently partaking in a drill during practice where Richardson had the players doing a five-on-five zone drill. The idea was for one group to score and the other to defend. Reichel was tasked with defending. Per Powers, “The puck ended up on his stick and he began his search for an exit. He handled the puck around one defender, then another, then finally carved through another before carrying the puck out of the defensive zone and completing the drill.” (from ‘How Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel got his groove back’, The AthleticCHI – 11/5/2024)

The players all recognized this was something Reichel had struggled with before, yet he was able to execute in practice. They banged their sticks and shouted out in celebration. It appears Reichel has turned a corner. Dare we say all that tough love has finally paid off, making Reichel a better, more well-rounded player?! I’m sure the adversity has helped his mental resilience as well.

An Unlikely Mentor in Maroon

We’ve already discussed Reichel’s on-ice chemistry with Smith. But his other fourth-line linemate has been the grizzled veteran, Pat Maroon. The 36-year-old pretty much embodies the polar opposite of the quiet and clean-cut Reichel.

But the old adage that opposites attract seems to apply here. For some crazy reason, Reichel and Maroon have developed a mentor/mentee relationship that works for both of them. Maroon says he tries to keep it light-hearted and fun on the ice, and that he likes to mess with Reichel on the bench. This helps put things into perspective for the 22-year-old, taking some of the pressure off, and helping him to just have fun and enjoy the game he loves. Commented Maroon about Reichel,

For young guys, people don’t give them enough time. They expect them to come out of the gates and be a superstar right away. Sometimes it takes time for kids to develop and find their way in this league, and I’m just happy he’s starting to find that. The most important thing is [Reichel] feels comfortable right now. From talking to him, the last two years he just didn’t have that comfortability, didn’t have the confidence. It was tough sledding for him. He’s got that right now. He’s got that swagger he was probably missing.

Smart words from the veteran, who’s obviously taken it upon himself to take Reichel under his wing. He might be an unlikely mentor, but all that matters is that it’s working.

Reichel’s Promotion Could Jumpstart Bedard

The irony isn’t lost here that Reichel has been finding the most success on the fourth line. But he’s a very talented player that finally seems to have his mojo back. This is why Reichel was promoted to the top line alongside Bedard for short stints as the coaching staff gained more trust in him. For the last two contests, versus the Dallas Stars on Nov. 7 and the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 10, Reichel has been on that top line on a regular basis.

Bedard, for his part, hasn’t had the start to the season he’s wanted. He’s definitely been in a bit of a slump lately, with zero goals and four assists in the last seven games. The coaching staff is trying everything they can to provide a spark for Bedard. Could Reichel be that spark?

Could Lukas Reichel, who struggled all last season and the beginning of this one, provide a spark for Connor Bedard, who’s having his own struggles early in this campaign? (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

This new-look top line, with Taylor Hall and then Nick Foligno on the left wing, hasn’t seen much production yet. But just like Reichel’s path to where he is now, sometimes these things take a little time. Reichel has more to offer now, and he’s earned this. He’s done everything the coaching staff has asked of him, and appears to be a more confident and well-rounded player. It makes sense to give him an extended look with Bedard; and to provide the youngsters an opportunity to build some chemistry together.

I’m sure Reichel will be motivated to make this promotion work.

The Blackhawks have a three-day break in the action before they hit the road to face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Nov. 14 and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 16. All eyes will be on Reichel, Bedard and the rest of the Blackhawks as they look to bring home some more wins.