Sharks Relying on Vanecek and Blackwood for Better and for Worse

As the San Jose Sharks look to continue the momentum from a 5-2-1 stretch, they have reasons for both optimism and concern surrounding their goaltending. Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek have both turned in excellent performances that have allowed the Sharks to remain far more competitive than last season and win more consistently. If they can sustain their efforts, they will have major impacts on the Sharks, both this season and in future seasons. However, their results also show the ways in which San Jose still falls short, and where they need significant improvements if they want to contend.

Blackwood and Vanecek Allowing Team to Compete

A look at the Sharks’ recent results shows just how important goaltending has been. They’ve allowed two or fewer goals in four of their five wins, despite being outshot in all four of them — and almost every game this season. Whether it’s Vanecek’s 49-save effort in an overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets or Blackwood’s 44-save shutout of the New Jersey Devils, San Jose’s net play has been mostly elite.

Mackenzie Blackwood, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But within that strength, a weakness emerges for the Sharks. They’re winning almost solely due to their goaltending, often building an early lead with one or two goals and desperately hoping either Blackwood or Vanecek hold onto it. They don’t have the ability to maintain pressure when leading and are forced to take a defensive approach in the final minutes. Though they’ve managed to find some wins that way, it’s not an effective method to produce long-term winning hockey, no matter how well Vanecek and Blackwood play.

Even San Jose’s recent losses reflect this situation. Their one recent multi-goal loss, against the Minnesota Wild, came because Vanecek finally had an off night, and the offense aside from Macklin Celebrini had no answers. And Monday’s (Nov. 11) shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers included a 40-save night for Vanecek. Many of his stops came after the Flyers had built a 3-0 lead, and the Sharks would not have been able to get back into the game without him rejecting Philadelphia’s final 26 shots.

The efforts of the Sharks’ netminders has been arguably the main reason for the team’s recent turnaround. Unfortunately, it’s also a key indicator in showing how much farther the Sharks have to go before they can be truly competitive in the NHL.

Sharks Need to Gauge Goalie Trade Market

The Sharks are less than a quarter of the way into their season, but for a rebuilding team, it’s never too early to think about a potential return for a goaltender. They are reportedly already receiving interest in Blackwood, and will likely field many more phone calls if he and Vanecek keep performing well.

The front office should certainly listen to any and all offers, but they don’t need to rush a deal. They will likely look to keep one of Vanecek or Blackwood for several seasons and trade the other during the season, as both are currently on expiring contracts. However, the trade deadline is nearly four months away, giving the Sharks plenty of time to play both goalies and come to a conclusion for their plan. Any potential move is part of a plan that started in the offseason, and shouldn’t take its next big step — by way of a trade — anytime soon. And when considering the current position of San Jose’s top goalie prospect, patience becomes even more important.

Sharks Can Go Slowly With Askarov

Whenever the Sharks do choose to move on from either Blackwood or Vanecek, it’ll be partially because they’re ready to promote Yaroslav Askarov to the NHL. The prized offseason acquisition is one of the best young goalies in hockey, but the Sharks can afford to take time with his development.

Related: 3 Sharks Stats That Will Be Key to Improvement in 2024-25

Putting Askarov on the Sharks would be putting him on a team which is constantly being outshot and has scored the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL so far this season. Constantly facing barrages of attempts behind a below-average defense while receiving a lack of goal support would be brutal for a young goalie getting his first extended run in the big leagues, both physically and mentally. Experienced goalies like Vanecek and Blackwood can likely handle this much better, and they should continue to do so for now.

Askarov stands to gain more from continuing to backstop the San Jose Barracuda, who are off to one of their best starts in recent memory thanks in part to Askarov’s stellar work. Playing on a good team and getting to work specifically with developmental coaches will do much more for his game than a stint with the Sharks right now.

Askarov will get his chance as a Shark eventually, and it could even happen this season. But the performances of Blackwood and Vanecek, and their potential as trade chips, are giving him the time he needs before he takes up the mantle as the goalie of the future.

Sharks’ Goaltending Will Continue to Be Crucial

Until the Sharks’ offense comes together and starts clicking — which it certainly has the potential to do — they will likely rely on their goalies to get them wins. Whether they are successful in doing so or not will have an effect on every aspect of their goaltending, from who gets traded to when Askarov gets promoted, for years to come.

At last season’s trade deadline and during the offseason, the Sharks made moves to alter their picture in net. This season, we’ve seen the first tangible results of those transactions, and we’re about to see plenty more.