Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Tavares, Woll, OEL & Video

It was one of those games where both teams showed their strengths, with the Toronto Maple Leafs coming out significantly stronger than they had in their previous night’s 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators. This game became an intriguing showdown between two teams with solid records on the season.

The Washington Capitals held the best record of the two teams and were playing at home. The Maple Leafs were on the second game of a back-to-back, which seemed to give Washington an advantage after a few days’ rest. The Capitals came out looking sharp and took an early lead.

However, the Maple Leafs mounted an exhilarating comeback on Wednesday night, rallying from a two-goal deficit to claim a 4-3 overtime victory. Despite trailing for most of the game, Toronto didn’t quit. Standout performances from several key players propelled the team to a hard-earned win.

Item One: Dramatic Maple Leafs Comeback Led by Nylander

Trailing 3-1 late in the third period, the Maple Leafs began the comeback with William Nylander’s critical goal at 4:09. That goal narrowed Washington’s lead to one. Nylander, whose recent play had drawn mixed reactions after a turnover in a previous loss, redeemed himself with this goal and a game-tying assist.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with former teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

With Washington’s Nic Dowd in the penalty box and Toronto pulling goalie Joseph Woll for an extra attacker, John Tavares won a key faceoff, and the puck came to Nylander, who moved it immediately to Mitch Marner. Marner wasted no time burying the 6-on-4 power-play goal with just 47.8 seconds left in regulation. That goal set the stage for overtime.

Item Two: Tavares Scores Game-Winner in OT

Tavares stepped up a second time by scoring the game-winner in overtime. With the goal, he capped off the comeback with a brilliant one-on-one play when he pushed the puck through Washington goalie Logan Thompson. The goal marked Tavares’ 18th career overtime goal.

Tavares had a strong game, again showing his calmness and ability to finish under pressure. One television analyst after the match praised his calm and skillful execution, noting, “Tavares aged like a fine wine tonight,” as he skillfully maneuvered the puck to secure the win with only 46.2 seconds left in overtime.

Item Three: The Maple Leafs Get Key Contributions From Woll and Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll was crucial to Toronto’s victory in the net. He made 24 saves, including a pivotal stop on a blistering shot from Alex Ovechkin. His efforts stopped Washington from extending its lead and kept his Maple Leafs within striking distance. Woll’s poise and reflexes under pressure garnered praise from teammates, including Tavares. In a post-game interview, Tavares called Woll “a hell of a goalie” for his performance.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The night was also a milestone for Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who skated in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game. Coaches and teammates noted his leadership and steady presence on the ice as essential to the Maple Leafs’ defensive efforts. They were.

Controversial Video Reviews: A Key Talking Point

One of the most hotly debated aspects of the game was the series of lengthy video reviews, which sparked considerable frustration and debate among fans and analysts. There were four in total, including three disallowed goals and a rescinded penalty. These caused substantial delays and disrupted the game’s natural flow. While these reviews aim to ensure accurate officiating, many fans and analysts felt that even with the extra time, several of these calls still missed the mark.

A particularly contentious call involved Matthew Knies’ disallowed goal. It was ruled that the puck was touched above the crossbar. Still, after watching the replays, many viewers—including commentators—were unconvinced that the overturned goal was the right call. This moment underscored a broader issue with the review process: even with video, some calls remain open to interpretation, leaving questions about improving accuracy without bogging down the pace of the game.

Analysts suggested that if the league continues to lean heavily on video reviews, it might need to streamline the process to reduce delays. As one commentator said, “If we’re going to officiate by video, stack the room with experts and ensure we get consistent, timely outcomes.” Moving forward, this game has raised questions about whether the NHL can balance the need for accuracy with the game’s natural rhythm, especially in high-stakes moments.

Tavares Comes to the Rescue, Once Again

Here, again, Tavares came to the rescue in a post-game interview. He noted that, at first, he was angry about the missed calls and reversed goals against his Maple Leafs. However, he suggested that was momentary because he knew the referees were doing their best jobs. So, after the moment passed, it just pushed the onus onto the Maple Leafs to get another goal, which they did.

John Tavares celebrates a goal as Andrei Vasilevskiy looks on (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One wonders whether Taveras would have felt the same had the game fell the other way in Washington’s favour. He probably would have. He seems like that kind of a class act. Just a couple of games ago, he went to the referees to report that he had not touched the puck last on a goal he was credited with. Marner had touched it last, which was later confirmed by video. The call was reversed to give Marner the goal instead of Tavares. He’s that kind of a guy.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With this comeback win boosting morale, the Maple Leafs now look forward to hosting Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs (and everyone who watches hockey) are hopeful for Auston Matthews’ return. His presence could further bolster Toronto’s offence. This game against the Oilers will be a significant test for Toronto as they build on this hard-fought victory and continue their strong performance at home.