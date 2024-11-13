4 Takeaways From Rangers’ 6-3 Loss to the Jets

The New York Rangers suffered a 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, bringing their record to 9-4-1, while the Jets improved to 15-1-0. Although the final score doesn’t fully capture the Rangers’ effort, they were competitive at 5-on-5, matching the Jets in pace and intensity. However, costly mistakes, including sloppy zone exits and turnovers, ultimately proved to be their undoing in a game closer than the score suggests.

Rangers vs. Jets Game Recap

Just 57 seconds into the game, a misplay by Mika Zibanejad on a clearance attempt led to Josh Morrissey finding Mark Scheifele in front of the net, where he slipped one past Igor Shesterkin to give the Jets an early 1-0 lead. The Rangers had a chance to respond on the power play but couldn’t convert. However, with just under seven minutes left in the first, Will Cuylle evened the score, capitalizing on an opportunity in front to make it 1-1. The Rangers then successfully killed off a penalty, heading into the intermission with the game tied at 1-1 and leading 12-10 in shots.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Midway through the second period, Cuylle was sent to the penalty box for holding Kyle Connor, and the Jets wasted no time capitalizing. Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers executed a quick passing sequence in front of Shesterkin, allowing Vilardi to tap in a goal and reclaim the lead for Winnipeg at 2-1. The Rangers soon had a chance to answer when Connor tripped Artemi Panarin, and Alexis Lafrenière made it count, threading a shot past Connor Hellebuyck with Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider providing a double screen to tie the game 2-2.

However, another costly turnover by Mika Zibanejad soon after led to a breakaway for Connor, who fired one past Shesterkin to put the Jets up 3-2. The Rangers were handed a chance to equalize when Winnipeg was called for too many men, but they couldn’t capitalize, leaving the score at 3-2 in favor of the Jets heading into the second intermission.

A minute into the third period, Scheifele extended the Jets’ lead to 4-2 by tipping in a pass from Dylan DeMelo. The Rangers responded 32 seconds later when Kaapo Kakko outmuscled Colin Miller in front of the net, pushing the puck past Hellebuyck to make it 4-3 and keep the game within reach. With seven minutes remaining, Vladislav Namestnikov took advantage of a failed two-on-one that K’Andre Miller couldn’t clear, finding the loose puck and stuffing it in to give the Jets a 5-3 lead. In the final moments, with 20 seconds left, another turnover from Zibanejad led to an empty-net goal by Connor, sealing a 6-3 victory for Winnipeg.

