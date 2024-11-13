Islanders Lose 4-3 to Oilers in OT Despite 3rd Period Comeback

The New York Islanders fell 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers in a Tuesday night matchup despite a third-period comeback to force overtime. With the overtime loss, the Islanders now fall to 6-6-4 on the season, while the Oilers improve to 8-7-1 and into a Western Conference playoff position.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the opening minute of the first period on the power play to get the Oilers on top 1-0. He received a cross-ice feed from Connor McDavid and made no mistake, putting it past Ilya Sorokin up high on his glove side.

Down 1-0 in the final five minutes of the second period, Kyle Palmieri continued his dominance when he received a feed from Maxim Tsyplakov on an odd-man rush before burying it past Stuart Skinner to tie the game at 1-1.

Starting the third period tied, the Oilers immediately applied pressure, but it was an Evan Bouchard shot from the slot that got past Sorokin to regain the lead for Edmonton. With under 10 minutes to go in regulation, McDavid received a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins feed before slipping a backhand shot past Sorokin to extend the Oilers lead.

Down 3-1, the Islanders surged with a third-period comeback at the hands of Anders Lee. His first goal came on the rebound of a Ryan Pulock shot, and the second came on a beautiful pass by Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

In overtime, it was all Edmonton, as Draisaitl received McDavid’s feed before going high on Sorokin to give the Oilers the extra point. This was McDavid’s fourth point of the night and 999th of his career. Sorokin came away with the loss but was spectacular, stopping 39 of 43 shots.

McDavid will have a chance to score his 1,000th career NHL point on Thursday night (Nov. 14) against the Nashville Predators. The Islanders continue their road trip as they head to Vancouver to take on the Canucks in a Thursday night matchup