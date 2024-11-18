Maple Leafs Provide Injury Update on Calle Jarnkrok

The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided an injury update on forward Calle Jarnkrok. The team has announced that the Swedish forward underwent groin and sports hernia surgery today and is now listed as month-to-month.

Jarnkrok, 33, has yet to play a game for the Maple Leafs this season. Jarnkrok will remain in LTIR for the duration of his recovery time. This allows the Maple Leafs to utilize his $2.1 million cap hit for other areas of the team.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jarnkrok signed with the Maple Leafs two seasons ago and has been an effective player for the organization. In 125 games with the team, he has 30 goals and 30 assists for 60 points. He is also a great forechecker and penalty killer and, at times, was used on the second power play unit due to his ability to shoot the puck.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t yet had the chance to play under new head coach Craig Berube, who likely would have relied on him a ton and quickly become one of his go-to players.

Berube had this to say on the Jarnkrok news:

“He’s gotta get it fixed & he’ll be out a while. It’s too bad, because he’s a player we liked & can help us & really haven’t had that opportunity to do that”

With Jarnkrok listed as month-to-month, there is no telling how long he will actually be out for. Which means the Maple Leafs may be without one of their best defensive forwards for the entire season.