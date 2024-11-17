Maple Leafs’ Rising X-Factors Knies & McMann Having a Big Impact

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ lineup shows signs of evolution this season, thanks partly to the emergence of two young power forwards: Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann. Both players bring size, speed, and hockey IQ to the team. Together, they add a layer of dynamism to the team. If last night’s 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers is an indication, the duo could become permanent members of the team’s top lines—their playstyle spells trouble for opponents and a promising upside for the Maple Leafs.

Bobby McMann: Grinding His Way to Relevance

McMann has seized his opportunities when slotted into the top six. His two-goal performance against the Oilers highlights his ability to contribute offensively. At the same time, he’s sticking to his gritty, hard-nosed game. With three goals in his last two games and six on the season, McMann has shown a knack for finding the back of the net in bursts.

What stands out about McMann is his relentless forechecking and willingness to go to the “dirty areas” of the ice. Against Edmonton, his efforts directly led to his goals. On his first score, he created havoc behind the net alongside John Tavares, setting up the sequence that resulted in a rebound goal. Later, his speed allowed him to beat two Oilers defensemen to a loose puck, finishing with a deft move that left Stuart Skinner sprawling.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McMann’s style suits the Maple Leafs’ need for a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup. While he may not provide much value on the power play, his even-strength contributions and defensive reliability make him an invaluable asset.

Matthew Knies: Courage, Power, and Precision

Knies, also a second-year sensation, has brought a similar mix of power and finesse. Though his goal in the Edmonton game came courtesy of a pin-balling pass from Evan Bouchard off Connor McDavid, Knies capitalized with the poise rarely seen in a player his age. His ability to read plays and finish efficiently—evidenced by his 22.2% shooting percentage—is a testament to his high hockey IQ. He seems to be in the right spot at the right time. When that regularly happens, it’s hard to believe it’s accidental.

Knies has tallied eight goals in his first 19 games this season, putting him on pace for a 34-goal campaign. He combines size and speed with an ability to make plays in tight spaces, making him a constant threat. What sets Knies apart is his potential to elevate his game in high-pressure situations, a quality the Maple Leafs will lean on as they push for playoff success.

The Impact of Youthful Power Forwards

Having two young, physically dominant forwards in Knies and McMann adds a dimension that Toronto has often lacked in recent years. Both players excel at winning puck battles and creating turnovers, which could be a game-changer in tight-checking playoff games. Both are hard on the puck in the Zach Hyman way the Maple Leafs could use more of.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, their ability to complement the team’s star players—such as Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares—creates flexibility in line combinations. McMann’s forechecking and defensive play can open space for his linemates, while Knies’ scoring touch and vision provide an offensive spark.

Knies & McMann: Challenges and Opportunities

Maintaining his scoring efficiency for Knies will require an uptick in shot volume. With just six shots in his last six games, he risks cooling off if he doesn’t assert himself more offensively. For McMann, consistency is the key. His scoring has come in bunches, and translating that into regular contributions will solidify his role.

The coaching staff’s ability to develop these players while managing their ice time will be crucial. Knies and McMann could find themselves in critical roles as their confidence grows. Right now, using them consistently seems like a no-brainer for the Maple Leafs coaching staff.

A Tipping Point for the Maple Leafs

The emergence of Knies and McMann represents more than just added depth. They could become the tipping point that propels the Maple Leafs to new heights. Their blend of size, speed, and skill makes them a matchup nightmare for opponents. If the two continue their upward trajectory, they may become vital contributors in the Maple Leafs’ quest for playoff success.

Big, fast, and intelligent, Knies and McMann embody the modern power forward. Their development could be the X-factor that makes the Maple Leafs competitive and dominant this season.