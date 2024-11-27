Projected Lineups for Wild vs Sabres – 11/27/24

by

The Minnesota Wild take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (13-4-4) at SABRES (11-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Travis Boyd — Ben Jones — Devin Shore

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body)

Status report

  • Lauko, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Peyton Krebs
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

  • Thompson will return after missing five games with a lower-body injury.
  • Greenway had a “procedure that could possibly help” his injury, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday; the forward will miss his fifth straight game.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner