Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Penguins – 11/27/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (11-6-3) at PENGUINS (7-12-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson
Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)
Status report
- The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
- Silovs could start after Lankinen made 32 saves at Boston.
Latest for THW:
- Canucks Shut Out Bruins 2-0
- Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Bruins – 11/26/24
- Canucks Hold on to Beat Senators 4-3
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Beauvillier — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes
Owen Pickering — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Matt Grzelcyk, Jesse Puljujarvi, Valtteri Puustinen
Injured: Cody Glass (concussion)
Status report
- Tomasino is expected to make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
- Lizotte will be a game-time decision; he has missed five games with a concussion.
Latest for THW:
- Latest on Big Names Being Linked to Oilers in Trade Rumors
- Penguins Acquire Philip Tomasino From Predators for 2027 4th-Round Pick
- Revisiting Maple Leafs’ Trade of Phil Kessel to the Penguins