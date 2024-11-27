Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Penguins – 11/27/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (11-6-3) at PENGUINS (7-12-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Silovs could start after Lankinen made 32 saves at Boston.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Matt Grzelcyk, Jesse Puljujarvi, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

Tomasino is expected to make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Lizotte will be a game-time decision; he has missed five games with a concussion.

