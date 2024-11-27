Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Islanders – 11/27/24

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (10-10-3) at ISLANDERS (8-9-5)
7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Marc McLaughlin
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
- Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 13 saves against Vancouver.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
- Romanov will return after missing a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of an illness.
- Duclair, a forward who has missed 17 games, and Pelech, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, each is skating on his own.
