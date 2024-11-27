Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Islanders – 11/27/24

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (10-10-3) at ISLANDERS (8-9-5)

7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Marc McLaughlin
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

  • The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
  • Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 13 saves against Vancouver. 

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

  • Romanov will return after missing a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of an illness.
  • Duclair, a forward who has missed 17 games, and Pelech, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, each is skating on his own.

