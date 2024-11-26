Islanders Must Make Trades to Avoid Another Wasted Season

The quarter mark of the 2024-25 NHL season is now behind us, and the New York Islanders have posted an 8-9-5 record through 22 games. They currently find themselves in the middle of the Metropolitan Division and still in the playoff hunt, but they are far from being true contenders. It is evident that the roster needs improvement, and strengthening the team will likely require trades.

Where the Islanders Lack

The Islanders have had a lot of good, and a lot of bad, to begin the season. Amid Mat Barzal and Anthony Duclair’s injuries, the forward group has formed two solid lines: Maxim Tsyplakov, Brock Nelson, and Kyle Palmieri, then Anders Lee, Bo Horvat, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. With Duclair back on the ice skating and Barzal expected to return soon, the Islanders may finally have a more balanced top-nine. However, they still need to add one more forward to complete the lineup.

The Islanders’ bottom six has been historically bad to begin the season, but the recently formed third line of Simon Holmstrom, Casey Cizikas, and Pierre Engvall has been solid. The trio has provided speed, scoring, and defense, meaning they could become a viable fourth line once the roster is fully healthy.

The Islanders’ defense is tough to assess due to the injuries to Alexander Romanov and Adam Pelech. Ryan Pulock has emerged as the team’s top defender during their recent stretch, while Noah Dobson has faced significant struggles. Meanwhile, Scott Mayfield has quietly proven himself as a reliable bottom-four defenseman. 20-year-old Isaiah George has held his own, recently notching his first NHL point, but the rest of the defense has uncertainty.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Recently, doctors found a heart issue with Mike Reilly following his concussion, so his timeline is unknown. Dennis Cholowski has been great in his short stint with the Islanders, but whether his play is sustainable is yet to be seen. Grant Hutton has been serviceable but is likely the player to be sent down once Romanov or Pelech return to the ice.

Given the Islanders’ potential when healthy and lack of cap space, they will not be able to make a significant addition to the roster, but they should still make smaller moves. The priority should be adding a forward, ideally one with speed and a scoring touch to play alongside Duclair and Barzal. Then, a defensive defenseman who can contribute to the penalty kill would be of value, and an extra forward would enhance the depth.

Making the Correct Trades

Making moves for the sake of making moves is a bad idea, but there is an extensive list of players like Islanders could go after that are cheap, affordable, and would fit the roster. As well, debates about whether buying or selling among fans are ongoing, but it is clear management is committed to this group.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a surplus of forwards they are reportedly looking to trade. Former Islander and 2015 first-round pick, Anthony Beauvillier, makes a lot of sense given his early production, chemistry on the roster, cap hit, and positional value. Blake Lizotte and Noel Acciari could also make sense as depth pieces given their two-way abilities. Drew O’Connor and Michael Bunting would also fit well alongside Barzal and Duclair given their scoring abilities and prior success alongside Sidney Crosby.

The Islanders could make their first-ever trade with the Utah Hockey Club by acquiring Michael Carcone. The 28-year-old tallied 21 goals last season but has struggled to earn a spot in Utah’s lineup to begin this season. He is making the league minimum salary — $775,000 — and could likely be brought in for a sixth or seventh-round pick.

The first of many 🩵



Michael Carcone makes history with our first (preseason) goal in franchise history!#UtahHC https://t.co/D2ElBWrjBU pic.twitter.com/B3QbGztcpr — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 23, 2024

Frank Vatrano of the Anaheim Ducks could be an expensive option, but his 37 goals last season and three goals in 19 games this season make him an intriguing medium-risk, high-reward buy-low candidate. With the Ducks sitting seventh in the Pacific Division, they may once again look to sell at the trade deadline.

On the blue line, the Islanders could consider bringing back Robert Bortuzzo from the Utah Hockey Club to bolster the penalty kill. The Nashville Predators might be open to moving Jeremy Lauzon, or Lou Lamoriello could turn his attention back to Pittsburgh and target a player like Jack St. Ivany. When healthy, the Islanders have seven solid defensemen, but that’s a big “if,” so adding depth would be beneficial.

At this point in the season, many excuses have been made for the Islanders, and while some may have merit, depth is essential for winning championships—and right now, the Islanders have none. Acquiring a player like Lizotte or Carcone may not be the most exciting move, but it is clear the team needs to add pieces if they want to contend. Whether they should be buyers is up for debate, but it’s highly unlikely Lamoriello will part with his core. Therefore, acquiring depth pieces for late-round draft picks could be a smart way to ensure this season is not wasted.