New York Islanders’ 6 Trade Targets From the Pittsburgh Penguins

Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports recently reported that Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has let the league know that everyone currently on the Penguins roster, besides Sidney Crosby, is available for trade. The report claimed “the objective of any near-future moves wouldn’t be to add more futures. Rather, it’d be to acquire actual players back, since this isn’t a ‘tear-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild’ yet, as Dubas likes to say.” Considering the Penguins’ roster depth and readiness for a shake-up, the New York Islanders could be an ideal trade partner, with six Penguins players potentially on their radar.

Michael Bunting

Last season, the Penguins acquired Michael Bunting as part of the Jake Guentzel trade. In 41 games with Pittsburgh, the 29-year-old winger has recorded nine goals and 25 points. Bunting has a proven track record playing alongside top-tier players like Crosby, Auston Matthews, and Sebastian Aho, so he could slot in alongside the Islanders’ top line. Over 288 NHL games, he has tallied 79 goals and 187 points. He is currently in the second year of a three-year, $13.5 million contract with an annual cap hit of $4.5 million.

Bunting’s speed would be a great fit in the Islanders’ forward core. According to NHL Edge, he ranks above the 60th percentile in every major skating category. As well, he ranks 36th in the NHL in even-strength expected goals per 60 minutes (xG/60) with 1.06, higher than all but two forwards on the Islanders (Brock Nelson, 1.13 xG/60 & Anthony Duclair, 1.09 xG/60). From his speed to goal-scoring abilities and affordable cap hit, Bunting has everything the Islanders are seeking in a trade, and he should likely cost no more than a second or third-round draft pick and a young roster player or prospect.

Anthony Beauvillier

Anthony Beauvillier is the perfect trade target for the Islanders to acquire from the Penguins. Last week, I outlined why the former Islander would be an ideal fit, but the SparkNotes version is this: his exceptional speed, existing chemistry with the roster, and ability to bolster their depth make him the perfect addition to the middle-six.

Anthony Beauvillier, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

With a cap hit of just $1.25 million and a likely cost of a late draft pick, bringing Beauvillier back to Long Island would give the team three strong forward lines, significantly improving their chances for sustained success—all without stretching the budget.

Marcus Pettersson

With Mike Reilly sidelined for several months due to a heart injury, the Islanders’ defensive depth has taken a significant hit. Although Isaiah George has impressed during his time with the team, making a strong case for a permanent spot in the lineup, additional reinforcements are still needed.

Alexander Romanov has been out with an upper-body injury, and Adam Pelech is once again on long-term injured reserve. This makes acquiring another left-handed defenseman a logical move. Marcus Pettersson, despite his price, would be an ideal fit. His $4.025 million cap hit makes him an excellent rental option to strengthen the blue line.

Blake Lizotte

The Islanders need no help down the middle, but center Blake Lizotte would be a valuable addition to the bottom six. The 26-year-old had spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Kings prior to this season, and in seven games with the Penguins, he has two goals. As well, he has produced at a 1.52 even strength xG/60 rate, the second highest in the NHL, and has a 70.9 expected goals percentage (xG%), the highest in the NHL.

Lizotte has been out since Nov. 15 with a concussion but is expected to return shortly. His sample size is small, but he would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the bottom six for just a $1.85 million cap hit over the next two seasons.

Drew O’Connor

After a breakout season with 33 points (16 goals and 17 assists), Drew O’Connor has managed just six points (three goals and three assists) in 21 games with the Penguins this year. At 28, he appears to have lost his top-six spot to Anthony Beauvillier, but he’s still making a defensive impact, posting a 51% Corsi and recording seven takeaways. O’Connor has also seen the third-most minutes on the Penguins’ penalty kill—a top 10 unit in the NHL—highlighting his potential value to the Islanders’ bottom-five penalty-killing squad.

With three goals so far this season, Drew O'Connor is taking off! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BOFGjA1KTr — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 18, 2024

Offensively, O’Connor is primed for a breakout. With just three goals on the season but seven expected, he has been one of the NHL’s unluckiest players, according to MoneyPuck. His 1.27 expected goals per 60 minutes rank second on the Penguins, behind only Lizotte’s 1.52, and would top the Islanders in the same category. With strengths on both sides of the ice and an affordable $925,000 cap hit, O’Connor would be a crucial addition for the Islanders.

Noel Acciari

The only forward with more time on the Penguins’ penalty kill than O’Connor is Noel Acciari. The 32-year-old is not known to dominate the scoresheet, but he is an above-average faceoff taker known for his defensive and penalty-killing abilities. As well, he owns a 53.7 xG%, higher than all members of the Islanders’ bottom-six. This would be the least exciting move the Islanders could make, but it may be the most impactful.

After the Islanders managed to secure only four out of a possible 10 points on their recent road trip, many fans are urging the team to focus on youth development and consider selling at the trade deadline. While that strategy might be in the team’s best long-term interest, it’s more likely they will choose to be buyers, with the Penguins offering several intriguing targets.