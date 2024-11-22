Golden Knights Sign Brett Howden to 5-Year Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday (Nov. 22) that they have signed forward Brett Howden to a five-year extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million, for a total of $12.5 million. Howden was in the final year of a two-year deal that was worth $1.9 million AAV, and $3.8 million in total.

Howden joined the Golden Knights after being acquired from the New York Rangers in the summer of 2021. Since then, he has registered 31 goals and 61 points in 193 games played. Additionally, he has recorded six goals and 12 points in 29 games of playoff action. Howden was a member of the 2023 Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights team that defeated the Florida Panthers in five games.

Drafted 27th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the now 26-year-old is in his seventh full NHL season, and fourth with the Golden Knights. He never played a game for the Lightning, but instead, was dealt to the Rangers in 2018 as a prospect in a larger deal that sent forward J.T. Miller and defenceman Ryan McDonagh to the Lightning.

Since entering the NHL, Howden has recorded 110 points in 371 games as a role-playing forward in the middle-six of a lineup. So far in 2024-25, he has eight goals and nine points in 20 games for the Golden Knights while currently playing alongside William Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev.