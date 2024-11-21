3 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-2 Win Over the Hurricanes

After a three-game long road trip in Florida, the New Jersey Devils were back home to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 21. The Devils were able to brave the storm in a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. Although there were several shining moments, here are three main takeaways from this game.

Bratt Leads the Pack

Jesper Bratt scored two goals and earned one assist among the four goals scored for the Devils last night. His first goal opened up scoring for the Devils to kick off a solid night for both him and his team.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With five minutes left in the first period, Jack Hughes managed to get the puck away from the Carolina scoring zone with a nice breakout. Ondrej Palat shot the puck but it was thwarted by Spencer Martin. However, Bratt was in the right place at the right time. He was able to recover the rebound off of Martin, sending the puck into the back of the net.

With six minutes left in the third period, Bratt fired again. Carolina had a penalty, so the Devils had to take charge. Again, J. Hughes was caught in the mix. He passed the puck to Stefan Noesen, who then sent it over to Bratt. From the middle of the ice, with no one on him, he was able to take the shot and hit the mark. Scoring the fourth goal of the game solidified the Devils’ lead over the Hurricanes to clinch the win.

Bratt has been a consistent playmaker this season. He has played in all 22 games for the Devils, scoring 10 goals and earning 17 assists, for a total of 27 points. He currently leads the team in points, with J. Hughes close behind with 25.

Markstrom Excelled in His 500th Game

Jacob Markstrom played in a career-milestone game last night. It marked his 500th game played, and what a game it was to celebrate the occasion. Although he allowed two goals, he saved 20 of the 22 shots the Hurricanes took. With a save percentage of .909, he kept the Devils in the game.

This game was a special one for Markstrom. He made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers back in 2011. Thirteen years later, he is celebrating his career milestone of 500 games back in the same arena where it all started.

Congrats on 500 career games, Markstrom!

Two Power Play Goals to Take Home the Game

The fourth goal of the game scored by Bratt, as mentioned above, was one of two power-play goals scored by the Devils. However, the first one came about in the second period.

Again, J. Hughes was at the center of the action with the breakaway. Bratt also found himself in the middle of the action, passing the puck to Dougie Hamilton. He didn’t have an opening, so he sent it back to Bratt. He had two Hurricanes marking him, but seeing J. Hughes all alone, he passed it back over to him. Noesen, alone at the front of the net, had a fantastic opening that J. Hughes was able to take advantage of. Passing the puck to him, Noesen scored the second goal of the game, at the last possible second on the 5-on-3 power play.

Although the Devils had an extra man advantage on the ice for two of the four goals, it goes to show that they are able to see through the cracks in the opposing team and make goals happen.

Back on the Road

The Devils look to pick up another two points when they play the Washington Capitals in their home arena on Saturday, Nov. 23.