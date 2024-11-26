Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Bruins – 11/26/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (10-6-3) at BRUINS (10-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Max Sasson
Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)
Status report
- Boeser will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. He’s expected to replace Sasson, a forward.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Marc McLaughlin
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- McLaughlin will make his season debut after he was recalled by the Bruins from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.
