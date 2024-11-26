Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Bruins – 11/26/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (10-6-3) at BRUINS (10-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Max Sasson

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)

Status report

Boeser will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. He’s expected to replace Sasson, a forward.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Marc McLaughlin

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

McLaughlin will make his season debut after he was recalled by the Bruins from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

