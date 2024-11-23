Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Senators – 11/23/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (9-6-3) at SENATORS (8-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, SN1, TVAS2
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Nils Hoglander
Max Sasson — Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave), Noah Juulsen
Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
- Sasson will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
- Desharnais could make his return from an undisclosed injury; he missed three games.
- Boeser, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, is on the road trip but skated Saturday.
- Demko, a goalie who hasn’t played this season, took reps in practice Saturday.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Josh Norris — David Perron
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)
Status report
- Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Hamonic will take his spot on the third pairing.
- Senators coach Travis Green moved Pinto to the first line and Norris to the third line at the morning skate.
