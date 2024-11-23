Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Senators – 11/23/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (9-6-3) at SENATORS (8-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, SN1, TVAS2

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Nils Hoglander

Max Sasson — Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave), Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

Sasson will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Desharnais could make his return from an undisclosed injury; he missed three games.

Boeser, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, is on the road trip but skated Saturday.

Demko, a goalie who hasn’t played this season, took reps in practice Saturday.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Josh Norris — David Perron

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Hamonic will take his spot on the third pairing.

Senators coach Travis Green moved Pinto to the first line and Norris to the third line at the morning skate.

