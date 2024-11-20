NHL Rumors: Bruins, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, following the Boston Bruins decision to fire Jim Montgomery as head coach, one scribe says it’s inevitable that the team will make trades as the season rolls along. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers may have lost Zach Hyman after he didn’t return to Tuesday’s game in the third period. The Toronto Maple Leafs are down Max Domi, and there is more information coming to light regarding J.T. Miller’s leave from the Vancouver Canucks.

Bruins to Start Selling Depth Pieces in Trades

Fluto Shinzawa appeared on the What Chaos! podcast and said he believes the Bruins will have little choice but to start trading players that aren’t the building blocks of the team are have immovable contracts.

“Let’s just assume this continues, this poor play. You have to, because, where’s the help?” Shinzawa asked. He added:

“Is Poitras going to come in and save the day sometime? Who knows. Lohrei, is he going to be a difference-maker? We don’t know. Swayman, when is he going to get his game in gear? We don’t know. You have to look at Brad, you have to look at Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, Trent Frederic, he’s in the last years of his deal. Yes, Carlo. Maybe there’s somebody out there who wants Morgan Geekie to be a depth player… Those are the moves. Those are the players you really have to consider…”

Shinzawa listed several players he didn’t think the Bruins could move (or wouldn’t want to), including David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Swayman (at his new contract), Nikita Zadorov, or Elias Lindholm.

Zach Hyman took an awkward hit in Monday’s game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which might have made him susceptible to what looked like a nothing hit on Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators. But, he left during the second period and didn’t return for the third. There is no update from the Oilers yet and head coach Kris Knoblauch said after Tuesday’s win that they would evaluate him.

Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

The hope is that he’s not going to miss any time, especially with Darnell Nurse and Viktor Arvidsson still out for the Oilers.

Edmonton did add this week, picking up Kasperi Kapanen on waivers. He did not play Tuesday night, but will be in the lineup on Thursday when the Oilers meet the Minnesota Wild.

Maple Leafs Lose Max Domi on IR

The Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday that Max Domi was out on IR (lower body) with an injury retroactive to November 16. Forward Nikita Grebenkin has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). Domi is eligible to return on Sunday.

The Leafs will have to make roster adjustments considering the long list of injuries that have suddenly hit the team. Head coach Craig Berube said he talked to Mitch Marner about the possibility of playing center. The team also called up Fraser Minten. “In the long run, there is an opportunity for Fraser Minten to carve something out that is different,” Frank Corrado said on TSN First Up.

J.T. Miller’s Leave a Rest and Reset

Rick Dhaliwal commented on J.T. Miller’s leave of absence from the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. During the Donnie and Dhali Show, he said that there is nothing sinister going on. Rumors swirled about alcohol and personal relationship issues, but Dhaliwal reports his leave is not related to anything like that.

Dhaliwal explained:

“What I’ve been told is he needs a reset. He just got benched, he’s had a tough year with injuries, he’s in a Canadian market, he’s got four games off between the next game Donnie. Maybe it’s just a reset for a player who needs time and space.”