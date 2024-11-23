Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Lightning – 11/23/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (12-6-0) at LIGHTNING (10-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
- Lundkvist, a defenseman, skated on his own Saturday and is day to day.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: Nick Paul (lower body)
Status report
- Paul, a forward was injured Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and is out indefinitely.
