Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Lightning – 11/23/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (12-6-0) at LIGHTNING (10-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Lundkvist, a defenseman, skated on his own Saturday and is day to day.

More from THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nick Paul (lower body)

Status report

Paul, a forward was injured Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and is out indefinitely.

More from THW: