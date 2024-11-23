Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Islanders – 11/23/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (9-11-1) AT ISLANDERS (7-8-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko – Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Radek Faksa, Alexandre Texier, Corey Schueneman

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Status report

  • Thomas is expected to play after not practicing Friday (maintenance). He was activated from injured reserve Nov. 19 (ankle) and has played the past two games.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

  • The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup as their 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

