Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Sharks – 11/23/24

by

The Buffalo Sabres take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (10-9-1) at SHARKS (6-11-5)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Touch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Sam Lafferty
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate.
  • Tage Thompson, a forward, could miss his fifth straight game but hasn’t been ruled out by the Sabres.

More from THW:

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Ty Dellandrea — Carl Grundstrom

Cody Ceci — Jake Walman
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Henry Thrun, Yaroslav Askarov

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)

Status report

  • Vanecek will serve as the backup to Blackwood after being unavailable for two games because of an upper-body injury.
  • Eklund is a game-time decision, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner