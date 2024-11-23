Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Sharks – 11/23/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (10-9-1) at SHARKS (6-11-5)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Touch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Sam Lafferty

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Tage Thompson, a forward, could miss his fifth straight game but hasn’t been ruled out by the Sabres.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin — Ty Dellandrea — Carl Grundstrom

Cody Ceci — Jake Walman

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Henry Thrun, Yaroslav Askarov

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)

Status report

Vanecek will serve as the backup to Blackwood after being unavailable for two games because of an upper-body injury.

Eklund is a game-time decision, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.

