Owen Power Leads Sabres to 3-2 Comeback Win Over Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks kicked off their brief two-game homestand on Friday night by hosting the Buffalo Sabres.

Both teams came into tonight’s interconference contest with a .500 record but were looking to continue their winning streaks. The Ducks had won three straight games while the Sabres looked to stay perfect while visiting California.

Game Recap

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was given a second consecutive start for Buffalo after shutting out the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday but allowed a goal on Anaheim’s first shot when defenseman Drew Helleson rifled the puck through a crowd of bodies. The goal was Helleson’s first of the season.

Both teams did well to limit pressure to the outside and cut off cross-ice passes for the remainder of the opening period. Buffalo ended the period with an 11-7 advantage in shots on goal and a 6-4 edge in high-danger chances.

The low-event hockey continued through the start of the second period, with both teams only recording one shot on goal through the first seven minutes of the middle frame. While shots were in short supply, the second period had plenty of physicality. Radko Gudas and Connor Clifton dropped the gloves in response to a hit Gudas laid on Jason Zucker. Moments later Jansen Harkins and Zach Benson drew coincidental roughing minors, with the latter receiving an additional roughing penalty.

The Ducks doubled their lead with a goal from Isac Lundestrom just after the penalty to Benson expired. The pace of the game picked up significantly after the goal, with both teams trading odd-man rushes. Peyton Krebs jammed a rebound from an Owen Power shot underneath Gibson to cut Anaheim’s lead in half with 1:23 left in the period. Fifty seconds later, Zucker tied the game on a breakaway.

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The first half of the final period saw the Ducks outshoot the Sabres 9-2 and evened out a shot differential that favored Buffalo for most of the game. Even with Anaheim having a slight edge in play, the pace settled towards the end of the period as both teams appeared content with a three-point night.

Neither team took control during an overtime period that went three minutes and 30 seconds before the first whistle. After a neutral zone turnover by the Ducks, the Sabres had a two-on-none breakaway with Power and Alex Tuch. Gibson made the initial save, but Jiri Kulich found the back of the net during the chaos of the rebound to secure the 3-2 victory.

Game Notes

Sabres forward Dylan Cozens skated in his 300th game. He is the third player from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft to appear in 300 games (Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko).

With a goal tonight, Helleson has recorded three points in four games for the Ducks this season. He was scoreless in 12 games with the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls before being called up on Nov. 13.

With a primary assist on Kreb’s goal, Tuch extended his scoring streak to five games (two goals, nine assists).

Tonight was Power’s second three-point night of the season and the fourth of his career.

The Sabres (9-8-1) wrap up their California road trip tomorrow night against the San Jose Sharks. The Ducks (8-8-3) will play a home-and-home against the Seattle Kraken starting Monday (Nov. 25) in Anaheim.

