Rangers Getting Elite Goaltending From Shesterkin & Quick

The New York Rangers have a 12-5-1 record despite a few slumping stars and defensive struggles. The driving force behind their success early this season is the play of goalies Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick. They are both at very different stages of their careers and each has thrived in his role. The duo has given the Blueshirts the best team save percentage (SV%) in the NHL at .924 and they have come through with clutch saves late in close games.

Igor Shesterkin’s Goaltending This Season

Last postseason, Shesterkin had a .926 SV% and a 2.34 goals-against average (GAA) in 16 games and he has continued to play at the same level early this season. He had a 31-save shutout over the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 6-0 season-opening victory on Oct. 9.

Shesterkin is reading plays well, fighting through screens, and showing poise when the Rangers struggle in front of him. In the first period of the team’s 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Nov. 21, he stopped 19 of 20 shots. He stopped 46 of 49 in the game and the deciding goal deflected in off Kaapo Kakko’s stick. His quickness was on full display, as he made a few key saves after cross-ice passes. He also came through for them on the penalty kill, as they were shorthanded five times.

Related: Rangers’ Strong Start Can’t Last if the Defense Doesn’t Improve

The Rangers have looked impressive offensively but have struggled defensively and Shesterkin’s play has kept them in games. He stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 14 and followed that up by stopping 34 of 35 shots in a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 19. The Blueshirts were outplayed by Toronto but their goalie made the difference.

Additionally, Shesterkin has made big saves for the Rangers late in close games. He stopped all eight shots he faced in the final seven minutes of the third period of a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 1, stopping 40 of 41 in the game. He allowed three goals in the first two periods of a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 19 but stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period.

Igor Shesterkin is off to a strong start for the New York Rangers this season (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shesterkin is 8-5-1 with a .914 SV% and a 2.82 GAA. He had two rough games in a row, allowing five goals against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 7 and the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 12 but has allowed just 28 goals in his other 12 games.

Jonathan Quick’s Goaltending This Season

In 2022-23, Quick split time with the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, finishing with a 16-15-6 record, a .882 SV%, and a 3.41 GAA. However, at 38 years old, he finished with an 18-6-2 record, a .911 SV%, and a 2.62 GAA with the Rangers last season. His play earned him a one-season contract extension.

This season, Quick has been excellent in all five of his games and has yet to allow more than two goals in a game. He has been reliable, not allowing any soft goals but has also come up with some spectacular saves on rebound chances and odd-man rushes.

He stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Oct. 17 and stopped 31 of 32 shots, including some clutch saves in the third period, of a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 26. He has recorded shutouts in his last two starts, stopping 37 shots in a 4-0 win against the Red Wings on Nov. 9, and stopping 24 shots in a 2-0 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 17. The Rangers were badly outplayed in the 4-0 win against Detroit but Quick made a few highlight-reel saves and helped them steal the game.

24 saves.



Second-straight shutout.



Have yourself a night, JQ32. pic.twitter.com/d3AuLKy5eD — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 18, 2024

Quick struggled in 2022-23 but is thriving as the Rangers’ backup goalie. His play helped the team win the Presidents’ Trophy last season and has helped them get off to a strong start this season.

For the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers have a big decision to make as Shesterkin is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after this season. His great postseason numbers and impressive start this season have only increased his value. Quick is also set to become a UFA after the season, and he can certainly earn another contract extension if he continues to play well.

For now, the Rangers need both of their goalies to continue doing exactly what they have done in these first 18 games. However, they also need the rest of the team to start playing better defensively to take pressure off of Shesterkin and Quick.