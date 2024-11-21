Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Blues – 11/21/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (6-11-4) at BLUES (8-11-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Givani Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Luke Kunin — Klim Kostin

Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci
Jake Walman — Timothy Liljegren
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Will Smith, Henry Thrun

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)

Status report

  • The Sharks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.
  • Granlund went into concussion protocol late in the third period Wednesday but will play.
  • Askarov will make his Sharks debut after Blackwood made 26 saves against Dallas.
  • Givini Smith will replace Will Smith at forward.
  • Thompson will replace Thrun on defense.

More from THW:

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Corey Schueneman

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Status report

  • The Blues held an optional morning skate.
  • Schenn and Faulk each will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday.
  • Mathieu Joseph will play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and replace Texier, a forward.
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph said he’s good to return but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he was a game-time decision. He’s missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

More from THW:

