Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Blues – 11/21/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (6-11-4) at BLUES (8-11-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Givani Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Luke Kunin — Klim Kostin
Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci
Jake Walman — Timothy Liljegren
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Will Smith, Henry Thrun
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)
Status report
- The Sharks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.
- Granlund went into concussion protocol late in the third period Wednesday but will play.
- Askarov will make his Sharks debut after Blackwood made 26 saves against Dallas.
- Givini Smith will replace Will Smith at forward.
- Thompson will replace Thrun on defense.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Corey Schueneman
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Status report
- The Blues held an optional morning skate.
- Schenn and Faulk each will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday.
- Mathieu Joseph will play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and replace Texier, a forward.
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph said he’s good to return but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he was a game-time decision. He’s missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.
