Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Stars – 11/20/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (6-10-4) at STARS (11-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Carl Grundstrom — Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Jake Walman — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Vanecek was injured in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Vanecek traveled with the team, and the goalie could be available to play Thursday at the St. Louis Blues.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

The Stars held an optional morning skate.

