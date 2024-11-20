Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Stars – 11/20/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (6-10-4) at STARS (11-6-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Carl Grundstrom — Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Jake Walman — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)
Status report
- The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Vanecek was injured in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Vanecek traveled with the team, and the goalie could be available to play Thursday at the St. Louis Blues.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith
Injured: None
- The Stars held an optional morning skate.
