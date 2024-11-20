Toronto Marlies Showcase Depth and Skill in Strong AHL Start

The Toronto Marlies are off to an impressive start, boasting an 8-1-4 record and being the only American Hockey League team with just one regulation loss. However, the competition in the North Division and beyond is fierce. The Laval Rocket’s remarkable resurgence has been highlighted by their league-best 12-2-0 record and .857 winning percentage. The Rocket are setting a high benchmark for the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ AHL affiliate.

The Marlies played three tight games last week, all extending beyond regulation. They began with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Cleveland Monsters, followed by a dramatic 4-3 shootout loss to the Belleville Senators in a 12-round marathon. They capped off the week with a gritty 2-1 overtime victory against the Rochester Americans.

While the team experienced mixed results (winning one and losing two), several players delivered standout performances, showing their potential to make a future impact at the NHL level. In this post, Stan and I will highlight the contributions of Fraser Minton, Nikita Grebyonkin, Topi Niemela, Mikko Kokkonen, and the goaltending tandem of Artur Akhtyamov and Dennis Hildeby.

Fraser Minton: A Rising Star

Fraser Minton emerged as one of the week’s top performers. He continues to show impressive consistency and versatility in his game. The 19-year-old center scored in back-to-back games, including a perfectly placed wrist shot against Cleveland and a mid-air rebound against Belleville. He also displayed poise during the shootout against Belleville, converting on his opportunity.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

While Minton’s official stat line of two goals and one shootout tally is commendable, his playmaking ability—such as his hard work on Nikita Grebyonkin’s goal—further emphasized his offensive instincts. With four points in his first five games, Minton has established himself as a reliable contributor and a bright prospect for the Maple Leafs’ future.

Nikita Grebyonkin: Showing Creative Flair

Nikita Grebyonkin’s creativity and puck-handling skills added flair to the Marlies’ offence. One of his week’s highlights was an unassisted goal against Belleville, where he dazzled with a solo effort, navigating past defenders before beating the goaltender with a slick wrist shot. His ability to maintain puck possession under pressure and generate scoring chances stood out, marking him as a playmaker with the potential to make a significant impact.

Defensive Duo: Topi Niemela and Mikko Kokkonen Excel

On the blue line, Topi Niemela demonstrated why he’s regarded as one of the organization’s top defensive prospects. Niemela’s week included three assists, such as a brilliant stretch pass to set up Minton’s goal against Cleveland. His offensive awareness and ability to contribute in transition have been valuable assets for the Marlies.

Meanwhile, Mikko Kokkonen provided a steadying presence on the back end. Kokkonen notched two assists against Belleville. He continues to play key roles, initiating offensive plays, including setting up a Zach Solow game-tying goal. His defensive reliability further solidified his role as a dependable player.

Goaltenders Artur Akhtyamov and Dennis Hildeby Are Solid

The goaltending duo of Artur Akhtyamov and Dennis Hildeby has been a cornerstone of the Marlies’ success. Akhtyamov continued his stellar start to the season with a win against Rochester, improving his record to 5-0-1 while maintaining an impressive .926 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average. His timely saves ensured the Marlies stayed competitive in tight games.

Artur Akhtyamov, Ak Bars Kazan (Photo credit: Ak Bars Kazan

Hildeby, on the other hand, delivered a heroic performance in the shootout against Belleville. He stopped 19 consecutive attempts before finally allowing one. His .920 save percentage and 2.21 goals-against average underscore his consistency and reliability between the pipes.

Other Key Contributors Shine: Mastrosimone, Nylander & Solow

Other notable contributors included Robert Mastrosimone, who scored a crucial goal against Cleveland by capitalizing on a rebound. Alex Nylander’s overtime winner against Rochester showed his finishing ability on breakaways. Solow also earned recognition for his timely goal against Belleville, which tied the game. He has shown a knack for delivering under pressure.

What’s Next for the Marlies?

The Marlies have a challenging week with three games on the horizon. They’ll face the two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears on Wednesday, followed by a weekend doubleheader against the visiting San Jose Barracuda. With these critical games ahead, the Marlies can solidify their position and build momentum as they eye a December showdown with the Rocket.

The Marlies’ strong performances last week not only underlined their impressive depth but also offered a glimpse into how these young players could one day bolster the Maple Leafs’ lineup. Several prospects are demonstrating the potential to make the leap to the NHL, bringing with them skills and attributes that could address the specific needs of the parent team.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]