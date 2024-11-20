Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Hurricanes – 11/20/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (13-4-0) at FLYERS (8-9-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NBCSP
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
- Jarvis practiced Tuesday but coach Rod Brind’Amour called the forward “probably very doubtful,” to play. Jarvis has missed the past four games.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard — Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson
Egor Zamula — Helge Grans
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- Andrae, York and Drysdale took part in an optional morning skate but all three defensemen will be out. Drysdale skated in a noncontact jersey; he and York are on injured reserve.
