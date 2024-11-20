Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Hurricanes – 11/20/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (13-4-0) at FLYERS (8-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

  • The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
  • Jarvis practiced Tuesday but coach Rod Brind’Amour called the forward “probably very doubtful,” to play. Jarvis has missed the past four games.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard — Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson
Egor Zamula — Helge Grans

Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

  • Andrae, York and Drysdale took part in an optional morning skate but all three defensemen will be out. Drysdale skated in a noncontact jersey; he and York are on injured reserve.

